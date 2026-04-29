Jacob Rees-Mogg’s Controversial Stage Show Faces Resistance as Political and Social Tensions Rise

Former Conservative MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg launches his one-man stage show, Mogg Unbuttoned, amid backlash from theatres and political opponents. Meanwhile, Peter Mandelson is erased from his college’s records, Lady Mary Charteris celebrates her birthday, and Lady Verushka Wyatt’s death marks the end of an era in London’s high society. Comedian Romesh Ranganathan reflects on the tough love that shaped his career.

Former MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg , known for his staunch Conservative views and outspoken advocacy for free speech, has embarked on a new venture with his one-man stage show, Mogg Unbuttoned .

The tour, which promises to offer an uncensored glimpse into the inner workings of Westminster, has already faced resistance from several theatres, allegedly due to concerns about offending local Labour councils or progressive audiences. Rees-Mogg, who served as Leader of the House of Commons until his electoral defeat in 2024, remains undeterred, emphasizing that the shows that have gone ahead have been well-received.

He acknowledges that some venues, particularly those in Labour-dominated areas, may have declined to host him out of political caution rather than direct pressure from authorities. The show, which includes live Q&A sessions, has so far been staged in Hereford and is scheduled to visit Worcester, Shrewsbury, Lincoln, and Winchester in the coming months.

Rees-Mogg’s history of facing public backlash, including a 2018 incident where masked protesters disrupted a lecture he was giving at the University of the West of England, underscores his resilience in the face of opposition. Meanwhile, in a separate but equally contentious development, former Labour minister Peter Mandelson has been quietly removed from the official records of his alma mater, St Catherine’s College, Oxford.

The college, which once praised Mandelson’s appointment as British ambassador to the US, has since distanced itself from him, reflecting broader political tensions within the Labour Party. Elsewhere in the social scene, Lady Mary Charteris, a prominent DJ and socialite, celebrated her 39th birthday with a lavish party at Aethos London in Shoreditch.

The event, marked by a striking cake resembling gold lips and a miniature figurine of Charteris spinning records, was captured in candid moments, including a kiss shared with model Poppy Delevingne. Charteris humorously admitted that her new camera, gifted for the occasion, was missing a memory card, leaving only a few photos taken on her phone. In a more somber note, the death of Lady Verushka Wyatt at the age of 99 has been mourned by London’s high society.

As the widow of Lord Wyatt of Weeford, a former Labour MP and close confidant of Margaret Thatcher, Lady Wyatt was a fixture in political and social circles. Her daughter, writer Petronella Wyatt, recalled her mother’s unique experiences, including her struggles with Cockney accents during jury service.

Finally, comedian Romesh Ranganathan has shared a poignant story about the tough love he received from his father, which ultimately shaped his career. After attending one of Ranganathan’s early stand-up gigs, his father delivered a blunt critique, urging him to improve if he wanted to succeed in comedy. This moment of honesty became a turning point for Ranganathan, who now hosts The Weakest Link and enjoys a successful career in entertainment





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