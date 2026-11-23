Coronation Street actor Jacob Roberts faces an ITV investigation and police inquiry following a viral video of abusive behavior at a Manchester bar earlier this month.

Coronation Street actor Jacob Roberts has broken his public silence on Monday, emerging in Manchester amid serious reports that the broadcaster ITV is conducting a formal investigation into his conduct. The 36-year-old performer, who portrays the detective character Kit Green, is facing scrutiny after a video surfaced showing him shouting misogynistic insults at members of the public during a night out in the city earlier this month.

Details of the Manchester Bar Incident

The core of the controversy stems from footage obtained by The Sun, which depicts Jacob Roberts attempting to force his way into a bar while hurling offensive language at a group of men and women. In the recording, the actor can be heard shouting explicit slurs, including telling one individual they were a virgin, before directing further abuse at a woman who attempted to intervene and stop him from entering the establishment. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers attended the scene following a report of a disturbance, validating that law enforcement was actively involved in assessing the situation.

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ITV Investigation and Stakeholder Positions

ITV officials have confirmed they are actively investigating the matter and stated they will be speaking directly to Jacob Roberts regarding his alleged offensive behavior. An ITV spokesman emphasized that the broadcaster is treating the incident with seriousness as part of their internal protocol. One doorman who interacted with police at the scene expressed strong disapproval, stating that such conduct is not acceptable and suggesting that the actor is abusing his celebrity status. The staff member noted that while Jacob did not physically strike him, he was heard swearing and apparently claimed to know his famous identity, which the witness argued made no one superior to anyone else.

Public Appearance Amidst Controversy

Breaking his previous absence from the public eye, Jacob Roberts was photographed walking his dog in Manchester on Monday, appearing bundled up against the cool weather in a black padded jacket, black beanie hat, joggers, and white trainers. He was observed with a serious expression on his face while speaking into his phone, with his dog trotting alongside him as he navigated the streets. The Daily Mail has approached Jacob Roberts' representatives for comment regarding the ongoing probe, but no official statement from the actor or his management team has been released at this time.

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Impact on Kit Green Storyline and Character

This incident occurs against the backdrop of a significant and emotionally charged storyline for his character, Kit Green, who was recently diagnosed with stage three male breast cancer. Jacob Roberts had previously revealed the striking physical changes he made to portray the illness accurately, including shaving his head to show the effects of treatment. The storyline has been supported by cancer charities Macmillan Cancer Support and Breast Cancer Now, with Jacob noting that he was unaware male breast cancer existed before receiving the script and conducted extensive research to prepare for the role.

Future Steps and Ongoing Procedures

As the investigation proceeds, it remains unclear what disciplinary actions ITV may take against the actor, given the severity of the allegations and the public nature of the video. While Jacob has focused on the sensitive health narrative for his character, the juxtaposition of his on-screen diagnosis with these off-screen allegations has drawn sharp attention from viewers and industry insiders alike. The broadcaster continues to review the evidence provided by witnesses and police to determine the appropriate next steps in their internal review process.