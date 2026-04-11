Jacqueline Jossa Appears Radiant After Split From Dan Osborne

Actress Jacqueline Jossa is seen smiling in a new picture posted on social media following her separation from Dan Osborne. The news comes after years of a troubled relationship marked by accusations of infidelity and attempts to rebuild their marriage. Sources suggest that the couple's split was due to the challenges of overcoming past issues, with Dan admitting to mistakes and Jacqueline struggling to move forward. The article details the history of their relationship, including the challenges they faced and the efforts made to salvage their marriage.

Jacqueline Jossa shines in a new photo shared on Saturday, following her separation from Dan Osborne . The former EastEnders star's split from ex-The Only Way Is Essex personality Dan was revealed last month.

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It is understood that Jacqueline, 33, found it difficult to move beyond Dan's past indiscretions throughout their relationship, and he was reportedly unable to manage her 'behavior'. Although she hasn't publicly discussed their breakup, the actress appeared happy in a new Instagram post.<\/p>

Jacqueline was radiant as she posed near a lake, showing off a big smile. She was wearing a knee-length blue denim dress with a cream jacket for the outing. Despite not revealing the location, the mother, who shares daughters Ella, 11, and Mia with Dan, appeared cheerful.<\/p>

When the news of Jacqueline and Dan's split surfaced, sources close to the situation informed the Daily Mail that while Dan had admitted to past mistakes, he had changed and embraced a new chapter after his earlier party-going lifestyle. The sources added that Dan's family is very important to him, and the father of three is struggling with the emotional strain.<\/p>

The couple has separated after almost nine years of marriage due to a difficult relationship that was affected by claims of Dan's infidelity. A Mail+ article mentioned that the separation happened months ago, with Dan acknowledging that, after trying for years to repair the damage from his past actions, he simply couldn't continue.<\/p>

Dan was photographed crying in his car last month, seemingly overcome with emotion following the end of his relationship. He faced accusations of having an affair with Love Island: All Stars winner Gabby Allen, 34, in 2018 after they were seen together on a yacht in Marbella.<\/p>

The former ITVBe star was also accused of sleeping with an unknown woman months after his wedding to Jac, and being involved in a threesome with Celebrity Big Brother model Chloe Ayling, 28, and US reality TV star Natalie Nunn, 41, which he denied. Six months later, he was seen kissing 2018 Love Islander Alexandra Cane during a London night out.<\/p>

In 2019, during Jac's time on I'm A Celebrity…, her fellow campmate Myles Stephenson, 34, who had previously dated Gabby, told the EastEnders star that he believed Dan had cheated with the Islander. A year later, Dan finally admitted to making 'mistakes' and said 'I've done things I shouldn't have done'.<\/p>

It is understood Jacqueline, 33, was unable to move past Dan's past dalliances during their relationship and he could no longer cope with her 'behaviour'. He even admitted that if Jacqueline had behaved the same way he did, he would have walked out on their relationship, saying: 'If it was the other way around I'd be gone.'<\/p>

However, over the years, Jacqueline publicly supported her husband and they tried to rebuild their relationship and move forward. When she reprised her role as Lauren Branning and returned full-time to EastEnders in 2023, the balance of their family life shifted, with Dan increasingly taking on day-to-day responsibilities at home and childcare.<\/p>

Alongside daughters Ella, 11, and Mia, seven, Dan also continued to co-parent his son Teddy, 12, from his previous relationship with Megan Tomlin.<\/p>





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Jacqueline Jossa Dan Osborne Split Eastenders Infidelity Relationship Celebrity Breakup Instagram Marriage Ella Mia Teddy Megan Tomlin

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