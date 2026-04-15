Jacqueline Jossa Shares Kiss with Dan Osborne a Month After Split, Amidst Troubled Past

Jacqueline Jossa has been pictured kissing ex-husband Dan Osborne, just one month after their separation. Sources suggest Jossa struggled to move past Osborne's past infidelities, while he found her behaviour difficult. The couple's on-again, off-again relationship has been plagued by allegations of infidelity over the years, including alleged flings with Gabby Allen and Alexandra Cane, and participation in a threesome with Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn. Dan has since admitted to past mistakes, but the latest photo suggests a potential reconciliation.

Jacqueline Jossa has offered a glimpse into her current relationship with Dan Osborne a month after their separation, sharing a photograph of herself planting a kiss on his cheek.

The news of their split emerged recently, with sources suggesting that Jossa found it challenging to overlook Osborne's past indiscretions throughout their marriage, while Osborne struggled to cope with what was described as her 'behaviour'.

Although Jossa has not publicly addressed the breakup directly, she posted a collage of images featuring herself, Osborne, their children, and other family and friends. This visual compilation appeared on a display board, and Jossa captioned it with a simple yet telling statement: 'Happy to be back at work after half term'.

The former EastEnders star is known for her performing arts school, The Jac Jossa Academy, located in Bexleyheath, London.

When the news of Jacqueline and Dan's separation first surfaced, individuals close to the couple indicated to the Daily Mail that while Dan had acknowledged past wrongdoings, he had since undergone a significant transformation, shedding his 'party-boy' lifestyle from his twenties. These sources emphasized that Dan places immense value on his family and is understandably finding the current strain on their relationship difficult to bear.

Their separation marks the end of nearly nine years of marriage, a union that was reportedly troubled by ongoing allegations of Dan's infidelity. A detailed report from Mail+ suggested that the decision to end the relationship was made months prior, with Dan expressing his inability to continue repairing the damage caused by his past actions after years of trying. He is quoted as saying he simply 'couldn't do it anymore'.

Last month, Dan was observed in his car, visibly emotional and seemingly overcome with distress following the dissolution of his marriage.

His past has been marked by several high-profile accusations, including a widely reported fling with Love Island: All Stars winner Gabby Allen in 2018, after they were photographed together on a yacht in Marbella. Further accusations involved an alleged encounter with an unidentified woman shortly after his wedding to Jossa, and participation in a threesome with Celebrity Big Brother contestant Chloe Ayling and American reality star Natalie Nunn, allegations which he has consistently denied. Six months following the Gabby Allen incident, he was also seen kissing Love Island contestant Alexandra Cane during a night out in London.

Further insights into the reasons behind the split suggest that Jacqueline Jossa was unable to move past Dan's history of infidelity, while he, in turn, found it difficult to manage her perceived 'behaviour'. The strain on their relationship was exacerbated in 2019 when Myles Stephenson, a fellow campmate of Jossa's on I'm A Celebrity… and Gabby Allen's ex-boyfriend, reportedly informed Jacqueline that he believed Dan had been unfaithful with Gabby.

A year later, Dan publicly admitted to having made 'mistakes' and acknowledged actions he regretted. He even went as far as to state that if Jacqueline had committed similar transgressions, he would not have remained in the relationship, asserting, 'If it was the other way around I'd be gone.'

Despite these challenges, Jacqueline consistently offered public support to her husband, and the couple made efforts to reconcile and move forward. The dynamic of their family life shifted significantly in 2023 when Jacqueline returned to EastEnders full-time in her role as Lauren Branning, leading to Dan taking on a more prominent role in domestic responsibilities and childcare.

In addition to their daughters, Ella and Mia, Dan also continues to co-parent his elder son, Teddy, aged 12, from his previous relationship with Megan Tomlin





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