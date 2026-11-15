Jacqui Lambie Reveals Pauline Hanson Did Not Apologize for Mocking Cartoon

Senator Jacqui Lambie confirms One Nation leader Pauline Hanson never issued a direct personal apology for a cartoon mocking her health condition, citing public outrage as the sole cause for the video's removal.

Senator Jacqui Lambie has confirmed that Pauline Hanson never personally apologized for a One Nation political cartoon that mocked Lambie's vaginal prolapse, despite the party leader expressing regret after significant public backlash. Speaking with ABC Insiders host David Speers on Sunday, Lambie clarified that while the controversial video was eventually removed from One Nation's official YouTube channel, there was no direct communication or apology directed at her personally. The incident has reignited tensions between the two prominent female politicians, highlighting deep fractures in their professional relationship and differing approaches to political discourse in Australia.

Details of the Cartoon Controversy

The controversial animated video was released last month and featured a caricature of Lambie responding to a joke about her health condition made by a character resembling Senator Penny Wong. In the clip, the Lambie caricature stated, "No, it's not, plus I can't laugh because of my prolapsed vagina," prompting a reaction from a character resembling Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who remarked that such mockery would be "very distasteful." The cartoon was designed to criticize Lambie's support for the government's proposed digital duty of care, portraying the policy as a crackdown on free speech and suggesting that One Nation's popular "Please Explain" series should be discontinued as a result.

Also read Leeds United fan wins £125,000 in Postcode Lottery and dreams of return to Elland Road

Initially, Hanson dismissed concerns regarding the content, urging critics to "lighten up." However, as negative feedback mounted rapidly across social media and through Lambie's constituent networks, the party's stance shifted. Lambie noted that the video's removal and the subsequent regret expressed by Hanson were driven by the speed and intensity of the public outcry rather than genuine contrition. She emphasized that she could see the reaction coming through her mailouts and social channels within hours, with many women describing the animation as "absolutely disgraceful."

When asked directly by Speers whether Hanson had contacted her to offer an apology, Lambie responded unequivocally with "no." She stated that while she could "give and take" in political disagreements, the lack of a direct personal apology was notable. Lambie suggested that any apology offered by Hanson was merely a strategic response to the pressure exerted by Lambie's vast network of supporters, rather than an admission of wrongdoing or a gesture of personal respect between the two senators.

Assessment of Hanson's Political Standing

Beyond the specific incident of the cartoon, Lambie used the interview to launch a broader critique of Hanson's leadership capabilities and the appeal of One Nation. She warned voters against the belief that Hanson could quickly resolve Australia's complex problems, describing such expectations as "terribly disillusioned." Lambie characterized the surge in support for Hanson's party as a symptom of financial strain and public anger, rather than a rational political choice. She argued that economic pressure creates a "fog" that leads people to make "really, really silly things" and overlook the nuanced realities of governance.

Advertisement

Lambie recounted her previous experiences working with Hanson when the two held the balance of power in the Senate. She described the working relationship as "very, very difficult," citing issues of reliability and consistency. According to Lambie, Hanson would often tell her one thing only to reverse her position minutes before a Senate vote. This "flip-flopping" made collaboration nearly impossible from an office perspective, leading Lambie to conclude that she does not currently have a professional relationship with the One Nation leader.

While Lambie acknowledged maintaining a strong working relationship with One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, she drew a sharp distinction between him and Hanson. This differentiation underscores the internal dynamics within the minor party and the specific challenges Lambie faced when negotiating key legislation. Her comments serve as a stark reminder of the personal and professional barriers that exist within the Australian Parliament, particularly between independents and minor party leaders who share similar political goals but divergent personal histories.

Impact on Political Discourse and Future Outlook

The interview concluded with Lambie calling for a de-escalation of political rhetoric, a theme she has repeated throughout her parliamentary career. She observed that public frustration has worsened since the pandemic, amplified by the toxic nature of social media interactions. Lambie urged politicians to "dial the temperature down" and stop focusing on insults and one-liners. She argued that times are tough and that unity, along with proper policy debate, is what the country needs rather than personal attacks.

Lambie admitted that she has sometimes contributed to heated political rhetoric in the past, but she insisted that leaders must now lead by example. She called for an end to superficial campaigning and a return to substantive discussions on policies that address the real-world concerns of citizens. By highlighting the lack of a personal apology and the strategic nature of the party's response, Lambie has framed the issue as a symptom of a broader decline in the quality of political engagement. The removal of the cartoon marks a tactical retreat for One Nation, but the underlying tensions between the two senators remain unresolved, signaling potential future conflicts in the Senate.