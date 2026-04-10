Jade Cargill Responds to PED Accusations Ahead of WrestleMania Title Defense

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill addresses claims of performance enhancing drug use emphasizing her natural physique and hard work. She's set to defend her title at WrestleMania against Rhea Ripley. The article details her athletic background and training regime while also previewing the upcoming WrestleMania card.

WWE superstar Jade Cargill has vehemently denied accusations of using performance enhancing drugs PEDs to build her impressive physique. The controversy erupted on X formerly Twitter after a wrestling fan commented on a video of Cargill 33 working out in the gym. The fan suggested she was using PEDs. Cargill swiftly responded with a clear and concise rebuttal. She stated I was going to read you for filth. But its no point. Long story short. No Im not on anything.

She emphasized her genetics and dedication to hard work explaining I have GREAT genetics and I work hard. She also referenced her brother's physique as further evidence of her natural build. Cargill also pointed out that the video was taken around the time she discovered she had neck issues that were affecting her lifting. She expressed frustration at the constant attempts to discredit her saying I swear yall will try to discredit me for anything. I've ALWAYS been muscular. But I see you can use a meal plan. Cargill who is the current WWE Women's Champion is scheduled to defend her title at WrestleMania in Las Vegas on April 19 against Rhea Ripley a three-time women's champion. This match is highly anticipated and adds further focus to Cargills career. Cargill's athletic background includes a lifelong commitment to sports starting with basketball which she played throughout college and into her 20s. She transitioned to professional wrestling in 2018 and was signed by AEW All Elite Wrestling in 2020. At AEW she quickly rose to prominence becoming their biggest female star and winning the TBS Championship eventually holding the title for the longest reign in AEW history. She joined WWE in 2023 and has already become a two-time tag team champion with Bianca Belair. Cargill is known for her incredible physique and her dedication to physical fitness. In a previous interview with Muscle and Fitness she shared I’ve been in sports all my life so I’ve been attracted to bodybuilding forever. Cargill slammed a wrestling fan on X as she denied taking steroids. She maintains a rigorous workout routine five days a week each session lasting two and a half hours. Her training includes a strict diet to support her training regime. Cargill revealed she was inspired by Chyna growing up. She shared I watched Chyna when I was growing up and I was muscular growing up. I would get picked on because of how built I was and seeing embody her presence it made me love myself and say You know what? I love my body and I want to get stronger. In an earlier interview with the Kairouz Bros podcast she disclosed that she dedicates three workout days per week to lower body and the other two to upper body. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition stating that eating well is half the battle when it comes to getting in shape. WrestleMania 42 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Nevada on April 18 and April 19. The event features a stacked card with multiple championship matches and other high-profile bouts. Some key matches will be Stephanie Vaquer against Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship on night 2 Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship on night 1 CM Punk against Roman Reigns and the WWE legend Brock Lesnar will fight the newcomer Oba Femi and a fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship





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Jade Cargill Denies PED Accusations, Defends PhysiqueWWE superstar Jade Cargill responds to accusations of performance-enhancing drug use, asserting her natural physique and highlighting her dedication to training and nutrition. The article provides background on Cargill's athletic career and upcoming WrestleMania match.

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