Jade Thirlwall's secret gig causes traffic chaos as fans flock to see former Little Mix star

Jade Thirlwall, the former Little Mix member, held a surprise concert in Newcastle to promote her new album, 'That's Showbiz Baby'. The event drew a large crowd, leading to traffic disruptions and police intervention. Despite the chaos, fans enjoyed the performance, and Jade expressed excitement about her upcoming solo tour.

Former Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall , known for her rise to fame on the X Factor in 2011, surprised fans with a secret gig in Newcastle on Thursday night. The 32-year-old singer performed five tracks from her new album, That's Showbiz Baby, inside a converted metal food truck situated near the iconic Angel of the North.

The performance, announced with just hours' notice, attracted over 1,000 fans, creating a bit of chaos as many parked their cars near a busy dual carriageway, prompting police intervention to manage the traffic congestion. Despite the logistical hurdles, the event was a success, with Jade visibly beaming as she received the enthusiastic support of her fans. Her debut album, That's Showbiz Baby, which features previously released tracks like Angel Of My Dreams, Midnight Cowboy, Fantasy, and Plastic Box, is now available. This comes ahead of her first solo tour, scheduled to begin in October and covering the UK and Ireland. During a recent interview with The Guardian, Jade opened up about her struggles with eating disorders and her resolve not to use Ozempic, a medication often associated with weight loss. She expressed concern about the potential for the medication to exacerbate existing issues stemming from her past struggles. Jade also addressed the negative comments she receives online, particularly regarding her weight, which she attributes to her time in Little Mix when she was struggling with an eating disorder. She highlighted the contrast between the positive body image messages promoted by Little Mix and the criticisms she now faces as a solo artist





