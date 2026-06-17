Jaén flooded as a twenty‑minute storm turns streets into rivers

A sudden hailstorm and heavy rain in Jaén, Andalusia, caused flash flooding that submerged roads, parking garages and café terraces, prompting orange alerts and emergency warnings across the region.

A violent summer storm turned the streets of Jaén , a popular{ } tourist destination in southern Spain, rooms of the city into rushing rivers. At around 20:00 on Tuesday night, torrential rain and a sudden hailstorm overwhelmed the local drainage system, flooding roadways, underground garages and even restaurant terraces that had been filled with sun‑bathing visitors just hours earlier.

Video footage posted by residents shows people being swept off their feet, shouting for help as water surged along Calle Doctor Civera and San Clemente. One man is seen clinging to a floating vehicle while another is carried past a parked car whose windscreen wipers are working at full speed as if the car were still on a dry road.

Inside the central Parking de la Constitución, floodwaters rose to the ceiling, submerging several cars and prompting panic among motorists trapped below. The Spanish meteorological agency AEMET raised the alert level for the region to orange as the storm, which lasted only about twenty minutes, dumped roughly 50 millimetres of rain within an hour. In a single fifteen‑minute interval, the AMETSE weather station recorded an astonishing 32 millimetres of rainfall.

Police and fire services received more than 110 emergency calls reporting flooded basements, blocked drainage, and stranded vehicles. Authorities issued an urgent advisory urging residents to avoid non‑essential travel and to abandon any vehicle whose wheels are submerged. Yellow warnings for heavy rain remain in force across the entire province of Jaén and extend along the Guadalquivir valley through Córdoba and Sevilla, while orange alerts cover parts of Granada, Galicia and the León province of Ponferrada.

These warnings mark the first major summer storm event of 2026 in Spain. Despite the dramatic visuals and the chaos caused by the sudden deluge, officials confirmed that there were no serious injuries or major structural damages reported. Emergency responders continued to work through the night, clearing water from key thoroughfares and assisting motorists.

The storm follows a recent series of extreme weather events in southern Spain, including flash floods in Murcia and marine tornadoes-known locally as "manga marina"-that produced waterspouts and severe gusts along the coast. Local authorities warned that the atmospheric conditions that produced the Jaén flash flood could re‑appear, urging citizens to stay informed about weather updates and to heed any future alerts





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