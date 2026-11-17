James Baker's £4million claim against Jaguar Land Rover was dismissed by the Birmingham Employment Tribunal due to his inability to withstand cross-examination despite medical requests.

A £4million discrimination lawsuit brought by former Jaguar Land Rover HR director James Baker against the British automotive manufacturer has been dismissed. Employment Judge Hilary Harding struck out the case at the Birmingham Employment Tribunal after determining that a fair trial was no longer possible due to Baker's health during cross-examination.

Medical Crisis During Cross-Examination Process

James Baker, who previously served as Head of HR Overseas, initiated legal proceedings alleging widespread bullying, harassment, and disability discrimination. The legal battle began with a series of hearings in June, but the proceedings faced immediate interruption. During the first day of cross-examination, Baker's blood pressure spiked significantly, forcing an adjournment. Medical professionals, including his GP and a treating psychiatrist, had to intervene to assess his condition before the process could potentially resume.

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The medical evidence presented to the tribunal indicated severe physiological reactions to the legal proceedings. The attending psychiatrist documented that Baker was suffering from intense anxiety, noting that the adversarial nature of the questioning triggered a surge of adrenaline. This physiological response resulted in dangerous spikes in blood pressure. Furthermore, the medical expert stated that this specific style of questioning induced intense symptoms associated with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Dispute Over Reasonable Adjustments and Trial Fairness

Baker's legal team sought specific accommodations to mitigate these severe health risks. The psychiatrist recommended that Jaguar Land Rover provide a list of topics for cross-examination in advance. This adjustment was intended to help Baker manage his symptoms and prepare for the intense scrutiny. However, when the hearing resumed in September, the tribunal found that these medically recommended adjustments were not utilized effectively by the opposing party or the process itself.

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Despite the tribunal granting Baker a ten-minute break every half hour during his testimony, his condition deteriorated further. After a single additional day of cross-examination in September, Baker experienced another severe blood pressure spike that necessitated immediate hospital treatment. The tribunal heard that his medical situation in September was demonstrably worse than it had been in June, creating a complex scenario where his mental health could not recover until the dispute was resolved.

Jaguar Land Rover's Defense and Legal Strategy

Jaguar Land Rover argued that the continued adjournments and Baker's declining health breached their right to a fair trial. The company submitted that the delay caused a loss of cogency in the evidence, making it difficult to contest the claims effectively. They contended that the current pace of the hearing was untenable given the escalating health crisis and the impact on the judicial process.

Baker's lawyers proposed alternative solutions to keep the case alive. They suggested that Jaguar Land Rover provide written questions in advance, allowing Baker to respond in writing rather than orally. However, Employment Judge Hilary Harding rejected this proposal, ruling that requiring the advance submission of cross-examination questions was a fundamental interference with the employer's right to a fair trial. The judge deemed such a requirement unreasonable and disproportionate to the needs of the legal process.

History of Claims and Final Tribunal Judgment

The dismissed case involved a wide array of serious allegations lodged by Baker. He claimed compensation in excess of £4million for direct disability discrimination, discrimination arising from disability, and failure to make reasonable adjustments. Additional claims included harassment related to disability, whistleblowing detriment, victimisation, and both ordinary and automatically unfair dismissal. Baker alleged that these unlawful treatments were the primary causes of his sickness absence and severe mental ill-health.

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The tribunal record detailed specific incidents contributing to Baker's distress. These included a herniated disc sustained during a 14-hour workday in the pandemic, a panic attack triggered by a holiday call from the company in 2022, and months of stress caused by a colleague undermining his role. Baker reported being exposed to situations reminding him of index incidents at work, which, combined with the tribunal process itself, triggered his anxiety and PTSD.

Jaguar Land Rover contested the severity of Baker's conditions, challenging his claims of chronic pain, PTSD, and anxiety. The company argued that while there was a difference between hostile treatment and adversarial questioning, Baker's perception of the latter as hostile was subjective. The judgment noted that Baker frequently failed to answer questions directly or went off-topic, further complicating the proceedings.

Employment Judge Hilary Harding concluded that the adversarial style of questioning, while objectively standard, was perceived as hostile by Baker. The judge stated that a fair trial was no longer possible given the breakdown in the process. Baker had gone on sick leave in September 2023 and did not return before resigning in May 2025. The case was formally struck out, ending the legal dispute without a ruling on the merits of the discrimination claims themselves.