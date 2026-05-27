Jaime Pressly Pays Tribute to Father Lost to Parkinson's Disease

Actress Jaime Pressly has shared a touching tribute to her father, James Liston Pressly, who passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The 'My Name Is Earl' star remembered her father as a kind, humorous man who taught her and her brother many valuable lessons. Pressly's celebrity friends, including Michael Buble, Shanna Moakler, and Mario Lopez, offered their condolences on Instagram.

Jaime Pressly has paid a heartfelt tribute to her father, James Liston Pressly , who passed away after a long and difficult battle with Parkinson's disease.

The 48-year-old actress, known for her role as Joy Turner in 'My Name Is Earl', shared her grief on Tuesday, writing, 'Today is a sad day. My brother Jim and I lost our dad to Parkinson's. His battle was long and difficult, and while we are happy he's finally at peace and out of pain, our hearts are broken.

' Pressly fondly remembered her father as a man with a great sense of humor, who taught her and her brother how to fish, hunt, and value kindness. He was, she said, a gentleman with a kind heart and warm smile who never met a stranger. Pressly expressed her gratitude for her father's unconditional love and support, saying, 'Dad, thank you for every bit of it and for always loving us unconditionally without judgment no matter what.

I will love and miss you always. You were truly one of a kind.





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Jaime Pressly Parkinson's Disease James Liston Pressly My Name Is Earl Michael Buble Shanna Moakler Mario Lopez

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