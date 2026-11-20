Actress Jaime Winstone and pro partner Carlos Gu celebrate dancing at Blackpool's iconic Tower Ballroom on Strictly Come Dancing after surviving a tough two weeks of injuries and a dance-off.

Actress Jaime Winstone and her professional dance partner Carlos Gu are set to perform at the prestigious Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Strictly Come Dancing, marking a triumphant moment following a challenging period on the series. The duo secured their place in the spotlight after navigating two difficult weeks that included a physical setback for Winstone and a high-pressure dance-off elimination round. Their selection to dance at this legendary venue is described by both performers as a significant milestone, combining personal nostalgia with professional ambition in one of the UK's most iconic entertainment hubs.

Recovery and Survival on Strictly Come Dancing

The path to Blackpool was not straightforward for the pair, as they faced the threat of elimination twice in rapid succession. Two weeks prior to this announcement, Winstone was unable to compete due to an injury that sidelined her from the dance floor. She returned for the following week only to land in the bottom two, forcing her and Gu to face the judges in a dance-off against celebrity contestant Will Best and his professional partner Dianne Buswell. The judges ultimately decided to keep Winstone and Gu, allowing them to continue their journey and earn the special opportunity to dance at the historic Tower Ballroom.

Also read I’m so excited that my first Blackpool visit is to compete on Strictly Come Dancing

A Childhood Dream for Jaime Winstone

For Winstone, dancing at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom is more than just a professional requirement; it is the fulfillment of a childhood aspiration rooted in family history. Although the actress hails from the South of England, her mother's side of the family originates from the Manchester area, leading to numerous memorable family trips to the Lancashire seaside town during her youth. She recalls staying in a caravan park with her grandmother and grandfather, spending time at the Pleasure Beach amusement park and walking along the promenade. These early experiences created a deep emotional connection to the location, which she describes as "the Vegas for kids" due to the dazzling lights and thrilling rides that captivated her young imagination.

Winstone vividly remembers the allure of the town's vibrant culture, noting the presence of drag queens wearing sequins as a highlight of her childhood visits. She describes the experience as everything a young girl could desire, cementing the Tower Ballroom in her mind as a place of magic and wonder. Now, as an adult stepping onto that specific dance floor, she views it as a little girl's dream coming true. The opportunity to perform in such a symbolically rich environment adds a layer of personal significance to her participation in the television competition.

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Professional Admiration from Carlos Gu

Carlos Gu brings a seasoned professional perspective to the event, having danced at the Tower Ballroom on Strictly Come Dancing in previous years. He emphasizes that the venue is considered "the ultimate place for a dancer" and holds a unique spiritual significance within the ballroom dancing community. Gu notes that bringing a celebrity partner to this iconic location is always a special moment in the show, as the atmosphere inherently enhances the performance quality of everyone involved. He believes that the physical space itself contributes to the artistry of the dance, creating an environment where participants feel compelled to elevate their skills.

Gu specifically highlights the sensory details of the ballroom that contribute to its legendary status. He mentions that even the smell of the room can improve a dancer's performance, attributing this to the venue's magical spirit. The physical elements, such as the velvet seats, the ornate ceiling, and the intricate details of the architecture, combine to create a supportive ambiance. This environment fosters a sense of respect and inspiration, making dancers feel better and more motivated to deliver their best performances when stepping onto the floor.

Historical Significance of the Venue

The Blackpool Tower Ballroom is widely regarded as a pilgrimage site for ballroom dancers, carrying the weight of decades of professional excellence. Winstone acknowledges that for a professional dancer, performing there is akin to reaching the "Holy Grail" of the sport. She expresses deep honor at being part of the lineage of dancers who have graced that specific stage, recognizing the contributions of the many legends and greats who have performed there over the years. The venue serves as a living museum of dance history, where the ancestral energy of past performers seems to permeate the present moment.

Winstone looks forward to soaking up the essence of the venue and honoring its rich heritage. She describes the act of dancing there as an opportunity to connect with the iconic status of the ballroom, which has hosted countless memorable performances. The combination of personal history and professional reverence makes this appearance particularly meaningful for the actress. She is eager to contribute her own performance to the legacy of the venue, adding her name to the list of those who have danced in the room.

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Next Steps for the Couple

As the competition continues, Winstone and Gu must now translate this inspiration into their upcoming routines. They have demonstrated resilience by overcoming injury and elimination threats, proving their determination to reach this stage. The experience of dancing at Blackpool is expected to serve as a major confidence booster for the pair as they face future challenges in the show. Their journey from the bottom of the leaderboard to the prestigious stage highlights the unpredictable nature of the competition and the importance of perseverance. Fans and critics alike are watching to see how the unique atmosphere of the ballroom influences their scoring and standing in the contest.