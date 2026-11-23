Actress Jaime Winstone is the eighth celeb gone from Strictly. A phone playing sex noises sparks BBC and police investigation during live broadcast.

Jaime Winstone exited Strictly Come Dancing as the eighth eliminated contestant on Sunday. The 41-year-old actress could not survive the public vote despite performing a Samba with her professional partner, Carlos Gu. Judges unanimously selected to keep Australian popstar Delta Goodrem and actor Kai Widdrington in the competition over Winstone.

Elimination Results and Remaining Contestants

The elimination occurred during filming at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. Seven couples remain in the race as they prepare for the final, which is scheduled to take place in just under a month. The surviving professional and celebrity pairs include Love Island stars Dani Dyer and Cach Mercer, dog trainer Graeme Hall, content creator John Nellis, EastEnders actress Lacey Turner, and Olympic skeleton racer Tabby Stoecker. This marks a significant shift in the hierarchy of the dance floor, with Winstone and Gu departing after their performance failed to secure enough votes to continue.

Also read Dani Dyer's life away from the Strictly ballroom - including bond with big 'softie' father

Live Broadcast Audio Incident Investigation

Simultaneous with the elimination results, the BBC and Lancashire Police launched an investigation into a disruption during Saturday night's live show. A mobile phone in the audience played explicit sex noises while judge Motsi Mabuse was providing feedback to Kai Widdrington and Delta Goodrem. Mabuse appeared visibly distracted by the sound coming from behind her and explicitly stated that the audio did not originate from her. This incident created an awkward moment during the broadcast and prompted immediate scrutiny from event organizers and law enforcement officials.

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Official Apologies and Police Response

P presenter Emma Willis issued an on-air apology at the end of the episode. She addressed the audience directly regarding the audio disruptions and any offense caused earlier in the evening. A BBC spokesperson confirmed that they are investigating the cause of the breach and apologized to any viewers offended by the live broadcast. An edited version of the program will be made available on BBC iPlayer to ensure the explicit audio is removed. Lancashire Police confirmed they have seized a mobile phone related to the incident. They are reviewing the matter to determine if any criminal offenses have been committed, following a formal complaint made by event organizers.

Contestant Profiles and Future Competitions

The remaining seven couples will now intensify their training in preparation for the final stages of the competition. Participants like Lacey Turner, known for playing Stacey Slater in EastEnders, and Delta Goodrem, a former Neighbours star, bring diverse backgrounds to the ballroom. Other notable entries include Olympic champion Tabby Stoecker and former Love Island winner Cach Mercer. Each contestant has expressed a mix of excitement and nervousness about continuing their journey on the show. The competition remains tight as the remaining pairs strive to avoid elimination and secure a spot in the upcoming final.