Jaimie Alexander Defends Ben Stiller After Met Gala Choice Sparks Knicks Fan Backlash

Actress Jaimie Alexander supports Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor after they were criticized for attending the 2026 Met Gala instead of a New York Knicks playoff game.

The intersection of high fashion and professional athletics created a significant stir in New York City this week when actor Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor decided to attend the prestigious 2026 Met Gala rather than the opening playoff game of the New York Knicks .

Stiller, who is widely recognized as a devoted supporter of the Knicks, found himself in the crosshairs of public opinion, specifically from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. Portnoy took to social media to express his profound disappointment, suggesting that the actor should surrender his 'man card' for prioritizing a glamorous fundraiser over a critical sporting event.

This clash of priorities sparked a wider conversation about the nature of loyalty to one's sports team versus the allure of Hollywood's most exclusive annual gathering. However, the criticism did not go unanswered by those close to the couple. Jaimie Alexander, a close friend of the couple and a passionate Knicks fan herself, stepped forward to defend Stiller and Taylor.

During her appearance at the Accessories Council Excellence Awards in New York City, Alexander clarified that the couple had not completely abandoned their team. She revealed that Ben wore a navy suit paired with an orange tie, and Christine wore a royal blue gown, both of which served as subtle and stylish nods to the Knicks color palette.

Furthermore, Alexander shared that she had been in constant communication with them via text throughout the night and could confirm that they were diligently tracking the game on their mobile devices. Alexander emphasized that the couple was there in spirit, suggesting that it is entirely possible to appreciate the arts and fashion while remaining a dedicated sports fan. In a striking contrast to the Stillers, the young power couple Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner opted for a divided evening.

While Jenner graced the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a daring flesh-colored Schiaparelli gown featuring a nipple-teasing bodice, Chalamet chose to spend his time at Madison Square Garden. The actor was seen cheering on the Knicks alongside other notable personalities such as Tracy Morgan and actress Susie Essman. This decision led some social media observers to label Chalamet a bad boyfriend for leaving Jenner to navigate the glitzy event alone.

Chalamet remained unfazed by the noise, posting a simple image of his baby blue Adidas Samba sneakers from his courtside seat. The game itself was a triumph for the New York team, as the Knicks decisively defeated the Philadelphia 76ers with a score of 137 to 98, providing a satisfying result for those in attendance. The situation highlights the unique social landscape of New York, where the pressure to maintain a public image often clashes with personal passions.

Jaimie Alexander, who has frequently shared her love for the team on social media—including photos with shooting guard Josh Hart—made it clear that while she supports her friends, her own priorities are firm. She stated that she has yet to receive an invitation to the Met Gala, but if she ever does, she would refuse to attend if it coincided with a Knicks playoff game.

This level of devotion mirrors the intensity of the general Knicks fanbase, which treats every single playoff run as a city-wide event of utmost importance. Beyond the sports and fashion drama, the events of the weekend also highlighted philanthropic efforts. Alexander attended the ACE Awards specifically to support Blake Mycoskie, the founder of TOMS Shoes and the mental health initiative known as 'Enough'.

This added a layer of purpose to the celebrity gatherings, reminding the public that beneath the surface of gowns and sneakers, these figures are often involved in significant social causes. The juxtaposition of a high-stakes basketball game and a high-fashion gala serves as a metaphor for the multifaceted nature of celebrity life in the modern era, where every choice is scrutinized and debated across various digital platforms.

The tension between the prestige of the Met Gala and the raw energy of Madison Square Garden captures the essence of New York's cultural duality





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