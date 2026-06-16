Jake Hall's cause of death remains a mystery after sudden death in Majorca

Towie star Jake Hall's cause of death remains a mystery after he died suddenly in Majorca, an inquest has heard. The 35-year-old was found dead in a pool of blood after he fell through a glass door at a holiday villa on the island on May 6.

Towie star Jake Hall 's cause of death remains a mystery after he died suddenly in Majorca , an inquest has heard. The 35-year-old was found dead in a pool of blood after he fell through a glass door at a holiday villa on the island on May 6.

An inquest opening at East London Coroner's Court was told today that a post-mortem was unable to determine his cause of death. The hearing was also told how his body was repatriated back to the UK following the tragedy. Area coroner Nadia Persaud asked Spanish authorities to provide the court with copies of the toxicology report, police reports and witness statements.

She also made Hall's family members 'interested persons', meaning they will be able to interrogate evidence or witnesses to a future inquest. Hall - whose funeral took place last week - was best known for his almost decade-long stint on Towie, having joined in 2015 and quit in 2024, and he also ran a menswear brand called By Jake Hall. He had a daughter, River, eight, with 39-year-old Albanian model and Real Housewives of Cheshire star, Misse Beqiri.

The tragic TOWIE star died last month in the sleepy village of Santa Margalida, in the north of the Spanish island. Beqiri previously posted a lengthy tribute on social media and said her heart was 'shattered' by his death, and that she loved him from 'the very first moment I saw you'.

Tributes have poured in for Hall over the past month, including from his ex-girlfriend and former Towie co-star Chloe Lewis, who wrote on Instagram that he was 'such a massive and special part of my life'. They dated in their teenage years and starred in the ITV reality show together, where they were known for their tumultuous on-off relationship, which finally ended in 2016.

Celebrity DJ Fat Tony was also among those paying tribute to Hall on the day of his funeral, and said there was an 'incredible turn out of love' there. A provisional inquest date was set for December 7 2026. This is a breaking news story - more to follow





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jake Hall Towie Majorca Cause Of Death Inquest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Unconventional Funeral Celebration for Jake Hall Features DJ Sets, Art Exhibition, and Tearful TributesJake Hall's ex-girlfriend Chloe Lewis was seen kissing his photo at a vibrant funeral celebration, where friends and family gathered for an immersive exhibition of his art, live music, and dances, honoring his legacy and launching a foundation in his name.

Read more »

Jake Hall's Ex-Girlfriend Chloe Lewis Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late StarChloe Lewis, Jake Hall's ex-girlfriend, has shared an emotional tribute to the late star after attending his unconventional funeral on Friday. The former TOWIE star, 35, said her final goodbye to her childhood sweetheart in a heart-wrenching passage on Instagram, while also sharing photos from the day.

Read more »

Strictly star recalls impact of meeting Jake Hall at 18 after emotional funeralThe former TOWIE star died in May at a holiday villa in Majorca, aged 35

Read more »

Coroner's update on Towie star Jake Hall's cause of deathThe former Only Way Is Essex cast member Jake Hall was found dead with head injuries in Mallorca last month

Read more »