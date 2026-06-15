Jake Hall's Ex-Girlfriend Chloe Lewis Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Star

Chloe Lewis, Jake Hall's ex-girlfriend, has shared an emotional tribute to the late star after attending his unconventional funeral on Friday. The former TOWIE star, 35, said her final goodbye to her childhood sweetheart in a heart-wrenching passage on Instagram, while also sharing photos from the day.

Chloe Lewis , Jake Hall 's ex-girlfriend, has shared an emotional tribute to the late star after attending his unconventional funeral on Friday. The former TOWIE star, 35, said her final goodbye to her childhood sweetheart in a heart-wrenching passage on Instagram, while also sharing photos from the day.

Chloe lay a floral tribute at the service, which was held at St Mary's Church in Wanstead, east London, featuring an old picture of herself and Jake together. The heart-shaped tribute was surrounded in a frame of baby's breath and red roses, the first of which symbolises purity, innocence, and everlasting love. After the service, Chloe shared a photograph of Jake on her story, declaring that she will love him forever and promising to look after his people.

She wrote: 'I honestly wish I could change what happened. Someone who I just thought would be in my life regardless of where we were in life.

Jake Hall's ex-girlfriend Chloe Lewis has shared an emotional tribute to the late star after attending his unconventional funeral on Friday Chloe lay a floral tribute at the service, which was held at at St Mary's Church in Wanstead, east London, featuring an old picture of herself and Jake together '& I truly hope one day I get to see you again. I'll look after your people & hand on my heart, I'll LOVE you forever.

'I'm so sorry. I heard this song on your page after losing you & it was completely your soul & it makes me feel warm inside. So I'll listen to it forever. All my love always Jakey.

' Chloe also shared the moment she bounced on an inflatable floor at Jake's unique wake, captioning the shot: 'Dancing in the clouds with you, in a room full of your beautiful artwork'. The unique event saw his family and friends gather at an immersive celebration of Jake's life and work, featuring a large-scale exhibition of his paintings, a tribute to his fashion career and performances from close friends and collaborators.

During one of the DJ sets on the day, Chloe, who dated Jake for eight years between 2008-2016, danced holding a huge portrait of Jake, at one point kissing the picture. On display outside the venue there was a billboard of Jake erected with a quote which read: 'The world told you to choose. So, choose. Choose everything.

' The event took place at Unlocked Shoreditch, which is owned by Sonny, and featured headline DJ sets and live performances from his friends Maverick Sabre, Tom Grennan, and The Kooks. During his DJ set, Sonny was joined on stage by Jake's good friend Ryan Thomas, who also acted as a pallbearer during the ceremony.

During one of the DJ sets on the day, Chloe, who dated Jake for eight years between 2008-2016, danced holding a huge portrait of Jake, at one point kissing the picture Chloe also shared the moment she bounced on a inflatable floor at Jake's unique wake, captioning the shot: 'Dancing in the clouds with you, in a room full of your beautiful artwork' On display outside the venue there was a billboard of Jake erected with a quote which read: 'The world told you to choose. So, choose.

Choose everything' Ryan posted the moment on his Instagram Story and wrote: 'This is for you Jake.

' His brother Scott Thomas shared an emotional statement alongside a picture of Ryan sat on the white inflatable structure at the reception. He said: 'I don't know what or how you've done it but you've shown my big brother something very special about life and within himself. Something that no one else has ever managed to do before and for that I thank you.

'Your legacy and energy will live on forever brother. Shine bright on the other side and we will see you when we get there.

' Jake's family vowed to 'continue his mission' to display his passions for art and fashion, as they celebrated his life with the immersive exhibition. Jake's family are launching The Choose Everything Foundation, in his memory, with all proceeds directed towards its formation and his daughter River, eight. Jake was found dead with head injuries in Majorca after running through a single-glazed glass door at a holiday villa five weeks ago on May 6.

Ryan posted the moment on his Instagram Story and wrote: 'This is for you Jake' His brother Scott Thomas shared an emotional statement alongside a picture of Ryan sat on the white inflatable structure at the reception Sonny shared a picture of a projector displaying an image of Jake with floral tributes Speaking on behalf of the family, Sonny said: 'We wanted to give Jake a send-off that matched who he was - not a quiet room, not a conventional goodbye. He lived out loud.

'He built things. He made people feel something. Last night was our way of saying: we saw you. We're proud of you.

And we're not done yet.

'The art, the foundation, everything we're building in his name - that's the mission continuing. Choose everything.

' The memorial took place hours after Jake's friends and family came together to say their goodbyes at his funeral





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