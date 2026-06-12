Jake Hall's Ex-Girlfriend Misse Beqiri Shares Tribute Photo on Day of Funeral

Misse Beqiri, ex-girlfriend of late TOWIE star Jake Hall, posted an unseen photo of them together on the day of his funeral. Hall died in Majorca from a chest injury.

The ex-girlfriend of late TOWIE star Jake Hall , Misse Beqiri , has paid tribute to him with a sweet, unseen photo on the day of his funeral.

Hall died on May 6 from a chest injury caused by broken glass at a rented property in Santa Margalida, Majorca, where he had been living while focusing on his artwork. Investigators say he suffered head wounds after allegedly becoming aggressive and trying to harm himself during a party at the £200-per-night villa. Swedish model Misse shares daughter River, aged eight, with Hall, who rose to fame on the reality show in 2015, appearing from series 14 to 18.

In a new social media post, Hall is seen lovingly kissing Misse on the forehead in a holiday throwback snapshot taken at the beach. The model, who dated Hall for five years and officially split in 2021, uploaded the photo to her Stories without any caption. Misse attended the funeral, held at St Mary the Virgin, a Grade I-listed 18th-century Church of England church in Wanstead, East London. She was visibly upset during the service, chatting with family and friends.

Other attendees included Hall's former ex-girlfriend Chloe Lewis, TOWIE co-stars Lydia Bright, James 'Arg' Argent, Liam Blackwell, Demi Sims, Tommy Mallet, and Georgia Kousoulou, as well as boxer Derek Chisora, DJ Fat Tony, and David Beckham's mother Sandra and sister Joanne. The cortege was led by a Rolls-Royce. Earlier, Misse had shared a statement following Hall's death, writing, 'I never thought I would ever have to write this, and the pain of even putting these words down feels unbearable.

There was no way you were ever supposed to go. My heart is shattered, and so is our daughter's.

' She continued, 'You lit up every room you walked into - your smile, your charm, your energy that filled the air. The way you loved music, how deeply you felt every sound, your creativity, your mind, your spirit. You were so deeply loved by so many people, and seeing the love everyone has for you is both heartbreaking and beautiful all at once. Your constant mission to stop me from taking naps still makes me smile.

I loved you from the very first moment I saw you, and there was never a chance you were going to let me go. Together we created the most beautiful girl, the one you loved more than anything in this world, beyond words. Your love for her was so strong it almost scared me, because I knew you would go to the ends of the earth for her. She adored you - her favourite person, her daddy.

You will be missed. I promise to keep River safe, loved, and wrapped in the kind of love you gave so effortlessly. You are at peace now. As my brother used to say, 'you gypos', I know you're laughing together now.

You left behind your mini version, our River, and for that we are forever grateful. You will always live on through her, and you will forever be with us.

' TOWIE also issued a statement saying, 'Jake was a part of the Towie family for a number of years and we send our very deepest sympathies to his family and friends following today's very sad news. ' Hall's most recent Instagram post showed him painting on the island, with the caption, 'Life is b******s sometimes but I'm gonna try remember the good things. Looking through things - I'm just making art - in many forms.

' The post was flooded with tributes, including from fellow TOWIE star Georgia Harrison, who wrote, 'RIP Jake my heart's breaking for everyone close to you today and your amazing family,' and Antony Costa of boyband Blue, who expressed his sadness





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