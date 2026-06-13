Jake Hall's Family Celebrate His Life with Immersive Exhibition

Jake Hall's family have vowed to continue his mission to display his passions for art and fashion, as they celebrated his life with an immersive exhibition on Friday. The former TOWIE star was found dead with head injuries in Majorca after running through a single-glazed glass door at a holiday villa five weeks ago on May 6. Many of Jake's friends and loved ones were in attendance for his funeral in Wanstead on Friday, with his brother Sonny sharing an emotional tribute.

Jake Hall 's family have vowed to continue his mission to display his passions for art and fashion, as they celebrated his life with an immersive exhibition on Friday.

The former TOWIE star was found dead with head injuries in Majorca after running through a single-glazed glass door at a holiday villa five weeks ago on May 6. Many of Jake's friends and loved ones were in attendance for his funeral in Wanstead on Friday, with his brother Sonny sharing an emotional tribute.

The family have now shared that instead of a traditional memorial, they decided to host an immersive celebration of Jake's life and work, featuring a large-scale exhibition of his paintings, a tribute to his fashion career and performances from close friends and collaborators. The event took place at Unlocked Shoreditch, which is owned by Sonny, and featured headline DJ sets and live performances from his friends Maverick Sabre, Tom Grennan, and The Kooks.

Jake's family also revealed they are launching The Choose Everything Foundation, a charitable organisation in his memory, with all proceeds directed towards its formation, and his daughter River, eight. Speaking on behalf of the family, Sonny said: 'We wanted to give Jake a send-off that matched who he was - not a quiet room, not a conventional goodbye. He lived out loud.

'He built things. He made people feel something. Last night was our way of saying: we saw you. We're proud of you.

And we're not done yet.

'The art, the foundation, everything we're building in his name - that's the mission continuing. Choose everything.

' The memorial took place hours after Jake's friends and family came together to say their goodbyes at his funeral. Many appeared to be in disbelief following Jake's shocking death aged just 35 after he ran through a glass door in a holiday villa he was renting on the Spanish island of Majorca - where Jake had lived with his family during his childhood.

Sonny's voice choked up with emotion as he spoke movingly of their lives together in a message he had pre-recorded. He promised that he would help care for Jake's daughter River and told how his brother had done more in 35 years than most people would in several lifetimes. Sonny tearfully concluded saying: 'I love you so much - I miss you so much.

' The former TOWIE star was found dead with head injuries in Majorca after running through a single-glazed glass door at a holiday villa on May 6. The family have now shared that instead of a traditional memorial, they decided to host an immersive celebration of Jake's life and work. It featured a large-scale exhibition of his paintings, a tribute to his fashion career and performances from close friends and collaborators.

The event took place at Unlocked Shoreditch, which is owned by Jake's brother Sonny, and included a showcase of his artwork. The event also featured headline DJ sets and live performances from his friends Maverick Sabre, Tom Grennan, and The Kooks. Jake's family also revealed they are launching The Choose Everything Foundation, a charitable organisation in his memory. The memorial took place hours after Jake's friends and family came together to say their goodbyes at his funeral.

Jake's devastated parents Greg and Jacque were joined by his former girlfriends - childhood sweetheart Chloe Lewis and the mother of his beloved eight-year-old daughter River, Misse Beqiri - as hundreds of mourners crammed inside St Mary the Virgin, in Wanstead, London, for the 90 minute service. Co-stars of the hit reality TV series, boxer Derek Chisora and members of David Beckham's family including his mother Sandra and sister Joanne were also among the packed congregation.

Jake was found dead at his holiday villa on May 6. Police found him lying in a pool of blood after he had run through a single-glazed glass door. Officers were called to the rented house in Santa Margalida in the north of the holiday island at around 7.30am. Police quizzed four men and two women staying at the house.

They reportedly told officers that they had been out in the evening and continued partying after returning to the property in the early hours. The Guardia Civil confirmed there was no 'criminal activity' surrounding Jake's death. Hours before he died, he shared a last post on Instagram vowing to 'remember the good things'. Set to the Rolling Stones' classic Beast of Burden, it showed him enjoying painting, Spanish scenery and fashion.

It was captioned: 'Life is b******s sometimes but I'm gonna try to remember the good things - looking through things - I'm just making art - in many forms.

' Jake, who was renting a property in Santa Margalida at the time of his death, joined the cast of TOWIE in 2015 and dated co-star Ms Lewis before quitting in 2024





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