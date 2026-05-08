Jake Hall's Tragic Death: 'Agitated and Drunk' Before Fatal Head Injuries

TOWIE star Jake Hall became 'agitated and drunkenly smashed his head through a glass door' before he died, witnesses have claimed. Spanish detectives are focusing on the theory that he hit his head on the door in a tragic accident.

TOWIE star Jake Hall became 'agitated and drunkenly smashed his head through a glass door ' before he died, witnesses have claimed. Police found the 35-year-old lying in a pool of blood with fatal head injuries seemingly caused by shards of glass .

Spanish detectives are focusing on the theory that he hit his head on the door in a tragic accident. A source claimed that witnesses had informed investigators they had been 'partying all night and decided to carry on the party back at the place he was renting'. They added: 'He became agitated, possibly from alcohol and other substances he may have consumed.

It seems like he could have thrown himself against a door with glass in it, breaking it and suffering fatal injuries from the shards that broke off.

' Hours before he died, Mr Hall shared a video showing himself dancing, painting and enjoying the local scenery. The post - set to the Rolling Stones' classic Beast of Burden - was captioned: 'Life is bollocks sometimes but I'm gonna try remember the good things – ️ looking through things – I'm just making art – in many forms.

' Police were called to the rented property in Majorca at 7.30am yesterday and have interviewed four men and two women staying at the house. They are said to have told officers that they were out in the evening and carried on partying after returning to the house in the early hours. There have been no arrests and an autopsy will take place in the Majorcan capital Palma.

He leaves behind the mother of his child, Ladies of London and Real Housewives of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, and their eight-year-old daughter River. Her representatives said today: 'At this time, Misse's focus is on supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss. The family are asking for privacy, compassion and respect while they grieve privately.

' Jake Hall, a model and footballer, with his ex Chloe Lewis in Marbella in 2015 The last photo of Mr Hall, which he shared on Instagram a day ago The caption he wrote alongside the Instagram post, which was set to Rolling Stones classic Beast of Burden A clip of the star dancing in his last social media post Soon after the tragic news broke, Mr Hall's post of himself dancing and painting was flooded with tributes from horrified fans. Leading tributes to the star was legendary DJ Fat Tony, who shared an image of the star alongside the caption: 'Devastating news we Love you such an awful loss to the world you beautiful man x'.

Blue star Anthony Costa wrote: 'So sad what a lovely bloke you were mate R.I. P', while In The Style founder Adam Frisby's partner Jamie Corbett added to the tributes writing: 'Rest In Peace Jake! keep dancing up there!

' Fellow fashion designer and stylist Kyle De'Volle shared a series of sad emojis, while TOWIE issued a statement which read: 'Jake was a part of the Towie family for a number of years and we send our very deepest sympathies to his family and friends following today's very sad news. ' His co-star Georgia Harrison also joined the tributes, writing: 'RIP Jake my heart's breaking for everyone close to you today and your amazing family.

' Spain's Civil Guard is leading the investigation. It has not released the nationalities of the other people in the villa. The Foreign Office said: 'We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.

' One neighbour described hearing 'loud noises' hours before police arrived which made his wall vibrate. Today, another insider said: 'The Civil Guard are not ruling out any theory and are keeping all the options on the table.

'But the hypothesis that the dead man died while self-harming after a possible combination of too much alcohol and possibly drugs is still the one that appears to be the most likely at this stage. ' The results of the post-mortem, which will yield only partial answers and will be complemented with tests on tissue samples sent to a specialist lab on the Spanish mainland, will not be made public as is normal in Spain where they are sent directly to a local investigating judge.

The judge will order police to conduct more inquiries if he suspects any criminality has occurred and could have contributed to Mr Hall's death. Respected local paper Ultima Hora claimed yesterday a neighbour had heard a group of people who rented it talking about drugs the day before the horror incident. The neighbour told the paper they 'hadn't been causing problems' and seemed 'relatively normal' although he admitted to being scared by how one of the group members looked.

He claimed he also heard them talking in English about buying a property in the area, and reported he had been woken up a few hours before police arrived, saying: 'It must have been around 2am. It was late but I was still awake.

'I began to hear a very loud noise, as if they were drilling something. I felt the walls vibrat





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Jake Hall TOWIE Glass Door Fatal Head Injuries Shards Of Glass Tragic Accident Self-Harming Alcohol And Drugs Civil Guard Investigation Post-Mortem Neighbour Drugs Buying A Property Loud Noises Drilling Something Walls Vibrating

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