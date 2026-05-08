Jake Paul Aiming for Cruiserweight Comeback, Potential Heavyweight Showdown with Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul, the former YouTuber turned boxer, is targeting a return to the ring at cruiserweight before the end of the year. However, he has not ruled out a heavyweight fight against Francis Ngannou, his business partner. Paul suffered a defeat in his last bout against Anthony Joshua and underwent surgery to fit two titanium plates and remove some teeth. His partner, Nakisa Bidarian, believes he will need six to eight months of MMA training to prepare for a potential heavyweight showdown with Ngannou.

Jake Paul is targeting a return to boxing at cruiserweight before the end of the year but has not ruled out a heavyweight fight against Francis Ngannou , his business partner says.

The loss resulted in the 29-year-old dropping out of the WBA's cruiserweight rankings, but Paul is eyeing a return to the weight class, according to his partner at Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Nakisa Bidarian.

"I think his focus is on cruiserweight, outside of a potential boxing match against Francis Ngannou," Bidarian told BBC Sport





BBCSport / 🏆 111. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jake Paul Boxing Cruiserweight Heavyweight Francis Ngannou Anthony Joshua MMA Titanium Plates Teeth Removal Boxing Coach Nate Diaz Mike Perry Rematch WBA Most Valuable Promotions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TOWIE star Jake Hall dies in tragic accident in Majorca aged 35ITV reality star Jake Hall was reportedly found dead at a Spanish holiday villa with head injuries after a night out

Read more »

Towie star Jake Hall dead after 'banging head on glass door' after Majorca partyThe Only Way is Essex star Jake Hall has died after being found dead with head injuries following a night out in Majorca.

Read more »

The Only Way Is Essex Star Jake Hall Dies at 35 in Majorca Holiday Villa IncidentReality TV personality Jake Hall, known for his role on The Only Way Is Essex, has died at the age of 35 after sustaining head injuries at a holiday villa in Majorca. Police are investigating the incident, with early reports suggesting it may have been a tragic accident. Hall leaves behind a daughter and a legacy in the fashion industry.

Read more »

Jake Hall, Former TOWIE Cast Member, Has Died Aged 35Daniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »