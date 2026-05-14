Jake Paul Claims Next Fight Has Been Agreed, With $200 Million Purse on Offer

Jake Paul has claimed that his next fight has been agreed, with a $200 million purse supposedly on offer, despite recent concerns about the Problem Child's health. The boxer, who boasts a professional boxing record of 12–2, has been sidelined since sustaining a sixth-round knockout defeat to former two-time heavyweight champion After the fight, Paul had two titanium plates fitted, as well as having some teeth removed, revealing that AJ broke his jaw in two places during their Miami showdown.

Jake Paul has claimed that his next fight has been agreed, with a $200 million purse supposedly on offer, despite recent concerns about the Problem Child's health.

The boxer, who boasts a professional boxing record of 12–2, has been sidelined since sustaining a sixth-round knockout defeat to former two-time heavyweight champion After the fight, Paul had two titanium plates fitted, as well as having some teeth removed, revealing that AJ broke his jaw in two places during their Miami showdown. Paul is currently getting new scans in a couple of days to get an update on the healing process.

He thinks he'll be able to get a more accurate timeframe or even fight again. Meanwhile, Paul has claimed that he has the $200 million for Canelo, and they are planning to make the biggest fight in boxing history. The Mexican fighter, widely regarded as one of the best fighters of the modern era, has won 63 of his 68 fights, with his three defeats coming against pound-for-pound greats Floyd Mayweather Jr, Dmitry Bivol and, most recently, Terence Crawford.

On May 9, it was announced that Canelo would return against undefeated WBC super-middleweight champion Christian Mbilli this autumn, according to Top Rank's president, Todd duBoef





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Jake Paul Boxing Fight Purse Health Canelo $200 Million Agreed Sidelined Titanium Plates Teeth Removed AJ Miami Showdown Jaw New Scans Healing Process Canelo $200 Million Biggest Fight Boxing History Mexican Fighter Pound-For-Pound Greats Christian Mbilli Top Rank's President Todd Duboef

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