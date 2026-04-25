Jake Paul Defends Fiancee Jutta Leerdam After Viral Soccer Event Clash

Jake Paul has publicly defended his fiancee, Olympic gold medalist Jutta Leerdam, after she confronted online streamers at a charity soccer event for excessive filming. Paul criticized the influencers' behavior and emphasized Leerdam's dedication to the game.

Jake Paul has vehemently defended his fiancee, Olympic gold medalist Jutta Leerdam , following a widely circulated incident at a charity soccer event held in Los Angeles.

The confrontation occurred during the CELSIUS Soccer Classic, a star-studded match featuring athletes and online personalities. Leerdam, a Dutch speed skater renowned for her dedication and competitive spirit, was visibly displeased with the actions of online streamer Marlon Garcia and fitness influencer Sara Saffari, who were actively vlogging on the playing field during warm-ups.

A video capturing the exchange quickly went viral, showing Leerdam requesting they 'focus on the ball' and refrain from filming, highlighting a clear contrast in priorities between the professional athlete and the content creators. The incident sparked considerable discussion online, with many users weighing in on the appropriateness of filming during a charity event intended to benefit worthy causes.

Leerdam, who previously set an Olympic record in the 1,000m event at the 2026 Milano Cortina Games, appeared to prioritize the game itself, demonstrating a level of seriousness not shared by her influencer counterparts. Responding to the online backlash and defending Leerdam’s actions, Jake Paul took to the social media platform X, launching a strong critique of Garcia and Saffari’s behavior.

He emphasized that Leerdam is a 'real person' who is not motivated by the pursuit of viral fame or 'clouts' and 'clips.

' Paul’s post was a direct and impassioned defense of his fiancee’s mindset, asserting that she does not participate in such activities for entertainment purposes. He further elaborated that he himself doesn’t require the creation of content to maintain his fame, contrasting his situation with those who rely on such tactics.

Paul stated he 'doesn’t need to make clips and have whop clippers to run money behind to be famous,' and that he encountered someone who genuinely doesn’t care about their online presence. He urged them to simply 'play ball.

' This statement underscores a perceived difference in values and motivations between Leerdam and the influencers involved. Paul also revealed that while he initially built his career within the social media landscape, he has since 'retired' from that world due to experiences like this, describing it as 'weird s***.

' He clarified that his current content creation is solely business-driven, stating, 'We make content because our jets have fuel costs, but I used to run that game. ' Despite the pre-match tension, Leerdam’s focus and dedication translated into success on the field. Her team achieved a decisive 5-1 victory over the opposing team of influencers, demonstrating her competitive edge and athletic prowess. The CELSIUS Soccer Classic proved to be a significant fundraising event, generating $15,000 for various charitable organizations.

The event also served to further elevate Leerdam’s profile within the United States, showcasing her appeal beyond the world of speed skating. Leerdam and Paul have been engaged since March 2025, and Paul has consistently shown his support for Leerdam, attending her major competitions, including her gold medal-winning performance in Italy. Currently, Paul is recovering from a broken jaw sustained during a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in December, keeping him sidelined from boxing.

The incident with the vloggers has brought attention to the differing approaches to events between professional athletes and social media personalities, and Paul’s strong defense of Leerdam highlights the importance of respecting individual priorities and motivations. The situation also underscores the increasing intersection of the sports world and the influencer culture, and the potential for clashes when these worlds collide





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