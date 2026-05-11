Jake Paul's boxing career may be over due to jaw injury complications

Jake Paul, a child star and YouTuber known for promoting his own boxing matches, may never fight again due to complications stemming from the broken jaw he suffered during a knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul 's boxing dreams may have been shattered along with his jaw. The child star and YouTuber who has made millions promoting his own boxing matches has more tests planned on the injuries he sustained during his knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua on December 19.

', 'I'm getting some new scans in a couple of days on the jaw to get an update on the healing process,' Paul told podcaster Ariel Helwani. 'We'll see what my doctors say and if I can even fight again. That is definitely within the realm of possibility.





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