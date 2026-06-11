Jake Quickenden in Talks for Next Series of Strictly Come Dancing

Jake Quickenden, a former X Factor star and reality TV personality, is reportedly in advanced talks with TV bosses to appear in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing. He is known for his acting and singing skills and has won Dancing On Ice, making him a natural performer.

Jake Quickenden is reportedly in advanced talks with TV bosses to appear in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing . The former X Factor star, 37, is no stranger to reality TV having taken part in Dancing On Ice , I'm A Celeb and Celebrity SAS over the years.

And now after a tumultuous few months in his personal life following his split from his wife Sophie Church, Jake appears to be set to move forward with a new challenge. The star also recently joined the CBBC football drama Jamie Johnson FC which could boost his chances. TV sources said: 'Jake has caught the eye of the Strictly bookers. He’s fun, hunky and known as an all-round nice guy.

'He’s an actor and singer, so is a natural performer and he won Dancing On Ice, so has clearly got the moves. And now he’s in the BBC stables, he’s part of the gang. Strictly could be good timing with his recent split too. It’s the perfect show to throw himself into and there would be no Strictly curse, ' according to reports from The Sun.

The Daily Mail have contacted Jake’s and BBC representatives for comment. On Wednesday Lacey Turner was confirmed as the first celebrity to be taking part in the new series. She will be joined by Dani Dyer, who is heading back on the show one year after she was forced to quit the 2025 run after fracturing her ankle during rehearsals. Dani said on Thursday: 'I am so excited to be back in the ballroom this September!

' 'I just cannot wait to get my dancing shoes back on and hopefully this time around I can actually make it to week one! I’m just over the moon and cannot wait to find out who else is doing it!

' Last month it was revealed Jake and Sophie, who share sons Leo, five, and 16-month-old Kit, had split after almost four years of marriage. And now earlier this week Jake admitted it was ‘emotional listening about love and marriage’ as he attended the nuptials of his pals. A source said: 'Strictly could be good timing with his recent split too. It’s the perfect show to throw himself into and there would be no Strictly curse.

' Sharing a collection of smiling snaps he penned: 'These are the only pics I have from a wonderful wedding this weekend, I enjoyed not being on my phone and being present. 'Met so many cool people, literally everyone at the wedding were great and fun and welcoming. I missed the kids but as a parent it’s nice to let your hair (transplant) down.

' He then confessed: 'It was beautiful, emotional at moments especially at the minute listening about love and marriage, but it’s all a process we are navigating. 'Back to it now, back in the gym, eating healthy, no more booze and a lot of happiness and laughter hopefully. ' It comes after Jake revealed he feels like he and Sophie 'grew apart' and their marriage became 'hard to function'.

Sharing a snap earlier this month of himself with Sophie and their children, including Sophie’s son Freddie, 12, from a previous relationship, he said: 'Thought maybe I should tell you what’s going on right now.

'Me and Sophie have unfortunately separated. It’s been a few months now, tried to keep it private for us to come to terms with it and navigate it properly, while it also involves our beautiful children.

'But sometimes things are taken out of our hands, I guess it’s kinda hypocritical from my side, sharing my life on social media but then wanting privacy in a super hard moment. But we did just want to deal with it together. (sic)' He continued: 'Firstly Sophie is an amazing person and mother and we shared some very special moments together that I will always cherish.

'We have beautiful children together and they will always come first. I have respect and love for her and I want her to succeed in everything she does. I will always have her back.

'Unfortunately as a couple we just grew apart and it became hard to function together. I hope we both find our happiness, I know we both deserve that.

'Many times in breakups people expect a huge reason, this isn’t like that it’s two people growing apart and realising that happiness rests its head somewhere else. (sic)





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