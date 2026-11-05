Jalayshia Allford Murder: Suspect Arrested After Girl Found in NJ Car Trunk

Police arrested a suspect after ten-year-old Jalayshia Allford was found dead in a New Jersey car trunk. Authorities investigate the brutal murder following her disappearance from her West Philadelphia foster home.

Philadelphia police arrested a suspect after discovering the body of ten-year-old Jalayshia 'Malayshia' Allford inside a car trunk in New Jersey. The child had been missing for more than a week after leaving her foster home in West Philadelphia on October 26.

Discovery in Lindenwold Parked Car

On Thursday, law enforcement located Allford's body in a vehicle parked at the Stonington Court Apartments in Lindenwold. This location is approximately 20 miles away from the child's last known residence in West Philadelphia. Police confirmed the arrest of a suspect, though they have not yet publicly released the individual's name.

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Foster Mother Timeline Disputed

The foster mother claimed she filed a missing person report after Allford did not return home from school on October 26. She stated she immediately called the child's aunt, Yolanda Brown, asserting that Allford's biological mother had taken the girl. However, authorities contacted the biological mother and found no sign of the child with her.

Suspicions of Special Risk Emerged

Investigators determined that Allford may be at special risk of harm or injury shortly after the initial report. Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore reviewed surveillance footage showing the child returning from school on October 22. The video indicates she was never seen on that block again.

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Aunt Alleges Delayed Reporting

Yolanda Brown alleged that the foster mother waited four days to report the child missing. Brown noted she was informed that Allford had not attended school on the Friday or Monday following the incident. Authorities identified significant inconsistencies in the foster mother's statement and the timeline of events provided.

Biological Father Seeks Custody

Jalayshia's biological father, Nazir Allford, expressed his deep distress over the loss of his daughter. He previously pleaded guilty to charges related to interference with child custody but stated he was trying hard to regain custody after the child entered the foster system. Relatives emphasized his love for his daughter and vouched for his intentions.

Charges to Be Announced

Philadelphia police are scheduled to hold a press conference at 5:30 pm to announce the specific charges against the suspect. The charges will address the brutal murder of the ten-year-old girl. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed at this time.