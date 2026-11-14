Home Office confirms deportation of convicted murderer Jamal Tonelli to Italy. The decision follows a series of UK driving and drug offences by the migrant after his early release.

Officials confirmed the deportation of Jamal Tonelli from the United Kingdom to Italy, marking the conclusion of a high-profile case involving a violent crime. Tonelli, now 21 years old, was removed from the country after serving a prison sentence for recent offenses committed in Croydon, south London. His removal aligns with the current government's strategy to expedite the removal of foreign national offenders who have been convicted of criminal acts.

Tonelli Attack History And Legal Status

The case originated in March 2021 when Tonelli, who was 15 at the time, attacked Marta Novello. Novello, now 29, was out jogging in her local park when Tonelli repeatedly knifed her and threw her into a ditch. During his initial trial in Italy in 2021, Tonelli pleaded guilty to the attempt on her life. He was originally sentenced to six years and eight months, but an appeal reduced this term to five years due to his age and mental capacity. Judges still classified him as socially dangerous during these proceedings.

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Release Mix-Up And Move To Croydon

A bureaucratic error resulted in Tonelli being released early from an Italian young offenders institute after serving less than a year. He traveled to Croydon to live with his mother, Cristina, who works as a chef and had moved to England before Brexit in 2016. The early release drew condemnation from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who described the public outrage as incredible. An inquiry was launched in Italy, but UK authorities could not intervene because Tonelli had entered the country legally with his parent.

Subsequent Criminal Conduct In London

Shortly after arriving in the UK, Tonelli accumulated a record of legal infractions. In April 2025, he was convicted at Croydon Magistrates Court of driving without a license, driving without insurance, and failing to surrender to police. His solicitor, Sarah Moulange, argued for leniency by citing his work in a community kitchen and support for violence victims. She failed to mention his violent past, and the court imposed fines totaling £293 plus costs. Tonley walked free and reoffended less than four months later.

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Drug Conviction Triggers Deportation Process

In August 2025, police in Croydon stopped Tonely and discovered drugs including crack cocaine and heroin, alongside a knife. He pleaded guilty to these charges, and the case was transferred to The Old Bailey. In November 2025, he was jailed for two years. As a convicted foreign criminal, his sentence triggered deportation proceedings under new laws allowing for removal after 30 percent of the term. Home Office sources stated he was placed on a plane bound for Venice last week.

Official Statements And Victim Impact

A Home Office spokesman highlighted that returns are at their highest level in nearly a decade. The government noted that nearly 12,000 foreign criminals have been deported in the last two years, a 41 percent increase. Tonely has returned to Mogliano Veneto, Italy, to live with his maternal grandparents. He faces a final appeal next week. Police have increased patrols in the area where Novello lives, who remains a few minutes away from Tonely's new residence. Her lawyer, Alberto Barbaro, emphasized that the social danger classification remains critical for the upcoming hearings.