Jambos leave the stadium immediately due to fan aggression, leading to a disappointing end to the season.

The article discusses the disappointing end to the season for Celtic, as the players and staff left the stadium immediately due to fan aggression.

They slammed the menacing and threatening scenes as the fans flooded the pitch, with Jambo s leaving the stadium and boarding their team bus immediately. However, the club regrets that some individuals entered the field of play, and they apologise to Hearts for the situation encountered by their players and staff at the conclusion of the game.

Police Scotland is engaged with Heart of Midlothian FC to establish if any of their players were assaulted on the pitch at the conclusion of the event. Everyone at the club congratulates Martin, our players, and all our staff on delivering the club's 56th Scottish league title and a thrilling climax to the season backed by a magnificent support. The club again emphasises that there is no justification for this behaviour, which only detracts from the joy of such occasions





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Soccer Football Celtic Championship Scottish League Title Martin Jambo Heart Of Midlothian FC Engagement With Police Scotland Entry Of Individuals On The Pitch Assault On Players Unjustified Behaviour Joy Of Victories Deflection Of Joy Supporting Players And Staff Apology To Hearts Thrilling Climax Engagment With Heart Of Midlothian FC

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