James Acaster Denies Celebrity Traitors Teasing Reports as Richard Osman Says He Feels Destabilised

James Acaster has denied reports he complained about being teased by Rob and Romesh on Celebrity Traitors, calling the story completely fabricated, while Richard Osman says the star feels destabilised by the reaction to his Traitor reveal and James Blunt claims the full extent of his interrogation was edited out.

James Acaster has denied reports that he complained to production about being teased by fellow Celebrity Traitors contestants Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, calling the story completely fabricated.

James Acaster Denies Complaining To Production

A representative for the comedian said the claims were categorically untrue, with no incidents of this nature and no evidence to support the allegations. The reports had suggested Acaster contacted production because he felt singled out during filming of the BBC show. Speaking about the rumours, Acaster said: I think there was something in the papers that said I'd complained because Rob and Romesh had been like teasing me, so I'd complained to the [show].

Also read James Acaster Recalls Jerry Hall Confrontation That Was 'Cut Out' Of Celebrity Traitors

Pointing out that Rob and Romesh had been his friends for over 10 years, he continued: They were lovely the entire show, I didn't complain about any of my fellow players, that is so completely fabricated. He then revealed: [They] contacted my agents and Rob and Romesh's agents, all of them said that is categorically untrue, and they went, cool, we'll print it tomorrow.

Advertisement

The story's representative also stated there were no incidents of this nature and no evidence to support these allegations. The reports had also claimed that Acaster was involved in an incident during which his co-stars stepped in to suggest filming be paused to allow him to have a breather and collect himself when the pressure of the game began to get to him. A production spokesperson said: Our highest priority is always the safety and welfare of everyone taking part.

Acaster Reveals Traitor Strategy

Players are closely monitored and supported throughout by production, which includes a dedicated and experienced welfare team. After struggling with his Traitor status throughout the series, Acaster made it all the way to the penultimate day in the castle. He said: The idea of [winning] got me through the whole experience because you feel as a Traitor sometimes, when you see people have real-life reactions that are bigger than the game, you feel bad.

He shared: I would have to remind myself they don't have a game without you, literally, if no one's doing this stuff, they can't play, and they all want to play. So you are doing an important job here, so they all have something to do, and when they catch you, they'll be really happy and they'll like it, and it will feel good to just tell them and see that reaction.

Acaster is feeling destabilised by the reaction to his revelation that he was a Traitor during an intense roundtable, it has been claimed. The comedian, 41, was made a reluctant Traitor in the early stages of the BBC game show but he made it clear he was uncomfortable with the role.

Richard Osman Discusses Online Reaction

However, his decision to reveal he was a Traitor during a roundtable discussion on Thursday's episode sparked an intense reaction online. Richard Osman discussed any regrets the cast may currently feel, saying: If you're in it, like if you're James at the moment I bet you think oh I wish I hadn't done that because everyone can have one opinion about this today. James then has to listen to 56 million opinions, you know, and like nobody needs that.

Advertisement

And the thing with him, he's so brilliant and so talented that whatever he does next will, you know, supersede this in a heartbeat. But you know just annoying to have to spend a couple of weeks sort of in a position where you feel slightly destabilised. James if you're listening or people who know and love James are listening, James we love you. I'm very excited for what he does next.

James Blunt Claims Editing Hid Interrogation

It comes as James Blunt claimed a lot of Acaster's shock banishment was edited out and that he was, in fact, caught in a lie he couldn't get out of. Blunt, who appeared on the BBC show, has said that Acaster was backed into a corner and didn't simply throw in the towel as it appeared in the final edit.

The comedian has received much backlash for seemingly admitting to being a Traitor without facing much scrutiny, thus ruining the game. Blunt has now told the BBC: He didn't fall on his sword. That's what you saw, that's what you feel, but he didn't. You didn't see the full extent of the interrogation.

It was heavy in there and it was clear-cut. He was pinned to a post. We got him. We really, really got him.

I think how that played out hasn't really been revealed to you, but he didn't just say, Oh guys, you got me. Blunt also admitted that he signed up to promote his new music rather than to play the game, and said they all get paid the same no matter when they leave. He said: We all get paid the same, whether you're there for day one or day 23. So for most of the time, it's not about the money.