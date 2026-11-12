James Allchurch, neo-Nazi radio host, joins Restore Britain. The party denies his influence despite his public endorsements and history of hate speech.

James Allchurch, a 54-year-old neo-Nazi radio host from Pembrokeshire, has been accepted as a member of the political party Restore Britain, founded by Rupert Lowe. This development follows Allchurch's public endorsement of the party in September 2024, where he declared it the only viable political vehicle for his white supremacist agenda.

Radio Host Convicted of Hate Speech

Allchurch was sentenced to two years in prison at Swansea Crown Court in May 2023. He was convicted on ten out of fifteen counts of distributing audio material intended to stir up racial hatred. His conviction stemmed from his operation of Radio Aryan, a station that broadcast daily readings of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf and other virulent racist content.

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Counter-terror officers raided Allchurch's one-bedroom cottage in the hamlet of Gelli in December 2019. Police discovered he had been broadcasting 24 hours a day to an estimated 4,000 daily listeners. Allchurch told investigators he spent up to 12 hours a day producing content and monetized the platform through Bitcoin donations.

Allchurch Endorses Rupert Lowe Party

Since his release from jail, Allchurch has resumed broadcasting under the alias Sven Longshanks on a successor station called Radio Albion. He adopted this name as a nod to King Edward I, who expelled Jews from England in 1290. In a three-part podcast series recorded in September, Allchurch urged his white supremacist audience to vote for Restore Britain.

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Allchurch claimed that the party's political philosophy, as outlined in a statement released at the beginning of September, amounted to an implicit anti-Semitism. He argued this approach allowed the party to work around the perceived extent of Jewish power and influence on British politicians. He described Restore as the closest entity to ethno-nationalists in modern Britain.

Party Denies Allchurch Influence

A spokesman for Restore Britain acknowledged Allchurch's membership but strictly distanced the organization from his actions. The spokesman stated that this individual holds no role, no influence, and no position within the party structure. The party maintains that his views do not represent their official platform or strategic direction.

Despite the denial, the Radio Albion website includes a link to the party's membership page embedded within an image of Rupert Lowe portrayed as an English crusader. This visual association has drawn significant attention and criticism from observers monitoring the political landscape.

History of Racist Broadcasts

Allchurch's public support for Restore Britain follows a series of controversial statements made over the summer of 2024. In a July episode discussing conspiracy theories, he claimed that some Jewish people were orchestrating mass migration in Europe as revenge for the Holocaust. He further asserted that the replacement of white people benefited Jewish bankers financially.

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In a September podcast titled UK told to build statues of Africans, Allchurch made inflammatory remarks about black people. He claimed they do not perform well in society due to low IQs and suggested statues of black people picking fruit would accurately represent their historical contributions. He signed off each hate-filled episode with the Nazi slogan Sieg Heil.

Party Faces Further Controversies

Allchurch's alignment with Restore Britain is the latest in a cascade of controversies surrounding the party's membership roster. In June 2024, reports revealed that several activists campaigning for Restore had joined neo-Nazis at a summit for white supremacists in Portugal. These events have intensified scrutiny on the party's leadership and internal policies.

Judge Huw Rees, who sentenced Allchurch in May 2023, condemned his actions. He remarked that it beggars belief that someone would want to speak such words, let alone feel the need to publish them for the consumption of others. The judge highlighted the disturbing nature of content that included cartoons depicting caricatured Jewish men as parasites.

Allchurch's integration into the political sphere via Restore Britain raises questions about the boundaries of free speech and political affiliation in the United Kingdom. His continued broadcasting under a new name suggests that his operational methods remain unchanged despite his incarceration. The party's refusal to expel him may encourage similar extremist figures to seek political legitimacy through mainstream channels.