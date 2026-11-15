James and Kathryn Murdoch Fund Liberal Media and Politics Ahead of 2028

James and Kathryn Murdoch have donated over $30 million to liberal causes since 2020. The report details their support for progressive media and political figures ahead of the 2028 election cycle.

James Murdoch and his wife, Kathryn, are channeling millions of dollars from the sale of their stakes in the family's conservative media empire into supporting liberal media outlets and political candidates. This strategic financial pivot aims to influence the upcoming 2028 presidential race by backing moderate Democratic figures and center-left media entities. The couple has made over $30 million in federally reported political contributions since 2020, marking a significant shift from the conservative dominance established by their father, Rupert Murdoch.

Financial Support for Key Democratic Candidates

Josh Shapiro, the Governor of Pennsylvania, has received direct financial backing from the Murdochs totaling $500,000. Shapiro publicly acknowledged the investment, stating that he maintains a nice relationship with the couple because they appreciate his pragmatic approach to governance. He expressed gratitude for their early investment in his political race, suggesting that their support stems from a shared belief in moderate political strategies over ideological extremes.

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Pete Buttigieg, the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is another prominent beneficiary of the couple's political generosity. Their relationship with Buttigieg dates back to his 2019 presidential campaign, when James and Kathryn hosted a fundraiser that raised $30,000 in a single event. This early endorsement and financial support have established a longstanding connection between the Murdochs and the former cabinet secretary, positioning him as a potential ally in future electoral contests.

Investments in Liberal Media Outlets

Beyond direct campaign contributions, James and Kathryn Murdoch have utilized their investment firm, Lupa Systems, to acquire and bolster influential media companies. Recent acquisitions include New York Magazine, Vox, and a major podcast network, significantly expanding their footprint in the liberal media landscape. These investments are designed to counter the influence of the conservative media empire founded by Rupert Murdoch, creating a parallel structure for disseminating centrist and progressive viewpoints.

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The Bulwark, a publication targeted at anti-Trump Republicans, has also received significant financial boosts from the couple. Additionally, reports indicate that Crooked Media, the company behind the popular podcast Pod Save America hosted by former Obama aides, is in the crosshairs of their investment interests. These media holdings aim to shape public discourse and provide platforms for voices that align with the couple's vision of a radical centrist political movement.

Strategic Influence on the Democratic Party

The Murdochs are actively supporting Majority Democrats, an organization dedicated to promoting moderate candidates and steering the Democratic Party away from its progressive wing. This group focuses on countering the influence of identity politics, which has become increasingly prominent in recent years. By funding both candidates and media entities, James and Kathryn aim to cement their influence over which Democratic voices receive funding, attention, and editorial support.

Skeptics within the Democratic Party are questioning whether this centrist approach might alienate the party's newfound progressive base. The debate centers on whether the Murdochs' significant financial power will lead to a more moderate platform or if it risks fracturing the coalition necessary for electoral success. As the 2028 race approaches, the couple's growing media empire is poised to play a pivotal role in defining the boundaries of acceptable political discourse within the party.