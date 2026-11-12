James Anderson signs for Surrey for 2027 after Lancashire release

James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, has joined Surrey on a red-ball deal for the 2027 season after Lancashire declined to offer him a new contract. The 44-year-old seamer says he is not seeking a send-off and could play beyond next year.

James Anderson has signed for Surrey for the 2027 season after Lancashire chose not to offer him a new contract. The 44-year-old, who turns 45 in July, is England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker.

Surrey confirmed the deal is for the 2027 season, but it is understood Anderson could play on beyond next year. Anderson agreed the move to The Oval amid interest from multiple clubs. He made the announcement on a special episode of his Tailenders podcast. Going from thinking I might not play cricket again to having this opportunity, I am properly buzzing for it, he said.

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I am just incredibly excited. I am not doing this for a send-off. That is not the reason I have signed for Surrey. Reflecting on his exit from Lancashire last month, Anderson said there was a bit of emotion in that few days.

He added that he was really conscious of not making a decision based on that emotion, which is why he took a few weeks to get his head around everything and decide the best way forward. Finding a club that wants me and has that same motivation to win trophies, I just want to be a part of something, he said.

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Anderson took 704 wickets in 188 Tests and sits third on the all-time list of Test bowlers, with more scalps than any other seamer. His 991 international wickets are an England record and a record for all pace bowlers. England forced him into international retirement in the summer of 2024, after which he returned to Lancashire for two seasons and captained them this summer.

James Anderson Joins Surrey

Anderson claimed 50 wickets for Lancashire, but the county finished second bottom of Division Two of the County Championship. New Lancashire director of cricket Paul Farbrace decided to release him as part of a rebuild of the squad. In leaving Old Trafford, Anderson departed a ground that has an end named after him. Anderson now links up with Surrey after talks with director of cricket Alec Stewart.

Stewart was in the England team when Anderson made his international debut in 2002. Anderson has signed a red-ball only deal, though he said he would play white-ball cricket if required. There is no official coaching element to the contract. He has not decided whether to relocate his wife and two daughters from their home in Cheshire.

After thinking about what would be best for me and my family and where I want to play, it was a fairly easy decision, Anderson said. I did feel like I wanted to play again after having a good year last year. I do not feel like I am done yet. I feel like I have got more to offer on the field.

Anderson Targets Division One Challenge

Surrey is such a strong squad, challenging for the Championship. It is the chance to play in Division One again, which I have not done for a few years. I just thought it was a really exciting challenge to try to take on. Weighing up all the factors, this just felt like the best fit, he added.

It is a really strong squad: past internationals, present internationals, future internationals. I just thought it would be an exciting challenge. I do not know how much I am going to play. It is a strong squad and there are a lot of quality bowlers in that group.

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I am just trying to add some quality to that group and help out off the field if I can. The last couple of years at Lancashire, I have worked really hard on my fitness, making sure I can play a number of games, Anderson said. Last year I played more than I thought I would.

All I can do is make sure I am bowling as well as I can, I am as fit as I can be, and try to help out when they need me. Surrey won the County Championship in 2022, 2023 and 2024. After finishing second in 2025, they struggled in 2026 and briefly flirted with relegation. The addition of Anderson boosts a seam attack that was often hit by injuries this summer.

He also adds depth because Surrey have three pace bowlers centrally contracted by England. Gus Atkinson has been joined on the England contract list by Matthew Fisher, while Henry Crocombe, a winter arrival from Sussex, has just been awarded a two-year deal with the national team. Beyond Anderson's arrival, Surrey are looking for a new head coach after Gareth Batty decided to join the staff at Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings.

Impact on Surrey Squad

When news of Anderson's abrupt Lancashire exit emerged, many thought it would mean the end of his storied career. But Anderson had intended to play on for at least one more season at Old Trafford. Other counties instantly expressed an interest, though realistically none could compete with the lure of Surrey. Anderson's move to The Oval makes sense for all involved.

Whereas he shouldered the burden of Lancashire's attack, he can plug in and out of Surrey's team as and when required. He could be the addition that pushes them towards another title. Although a move south represents some upheaval in his personal life, he will be in familiar surroundings in London, not least because of his great friends from the Tailenders podcast. A new county also puts the conclusion of Anderson's career back in his own control.

Future at The Oval

He was denied the chance to end his England career on his own terms and, when history repeated itself at Lancashire, he even wondered if it was because of his character. Now he finds himself at a home ground synonymous with goodbyes, where so many greats have taken their last bow, while Surrey attract comfortably the biggest crowds in county cricket. If the stars align, Anderson could make a farewell appearance in front of a full house at The Oval.