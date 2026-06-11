James Anderson could join Surrey to extend career after Lancashire exit

James Anderson has left Lancashire after 25 years and could join Surrey, where a managed workload and a Championship challenge await England's all-time leading wicket-taker.

James Anderson could be given the opportunity to extend his legendary career by joining Surrey. England's all-time leading wicket-taker has left Lancashire after not being offered a contract by the county for whom he first played professionally 25 years ago.

Although he will turn 45 in July 2027, Anderson has stopped short of retiring. He said on his Tailenders podcast last week: I am starting to get excited about the future, whether it is something different or playing cricket again. It is exciting. In the days after news emerged of Anderson's exit from Lancashire, a number of clubs from both divisions of the County Championship expressed an interest in speaking to the seamer.

Also read James Anderson: Michael Atherton says Lancashire did not handle bowler's release badly - but should they have extended his contract?

Surrey Move Benefits Player And County

Though neither Anderson's camp nor Surrey have commented, a move to The Oval would appear to make sense for both player and county. Surrey have the financial means to sign Anderson and his addition would help a squad that features nine players on England central contracts. Of the nine, three are frontline seamers who would be regulars around Surrey's Championship team: Gus Atkinson, Matthew Fisher and Henry Crocombe.

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Crocombe, a new arrival from Sussex, and Fisher have been given England deals for the first time. For Anderson, joining a county with Surrey's depth would present the opportunity for a managed workload. Playing a relatively reduced role for Surrey would perhaps avoid the need to move from his home in Cheshire. It would also provide the chance to end his remarkable career with a challenge to win the County Championship.

With Surrey and Lancashire in different divisions of the Championship, it would even allow Anderson to continue playing without the prospect of coming up against his boyhood club. Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart was in the England team when Anderson made his debut in a one-day international against Australia in Melbourne in 2002. Anderson first played List A cricket in 2000 as a 17-year-old for the Lancashire Cricket Board against Suffolk.

Anderson Retains Strong Bowling Record

In addition to his 911 international wickets - an England record and a record for all pace bowlers - Anderson claimed 443 first-class scalps for Lancashire, along with 83 in List A cricket and a further 50 in T20s. Last season, he was Lancashire captain as the county struggled, eventually finishing second-bottom of Division Two. Still, Anderson's form remained strong and he collected 50 Championship wickets at an average of 17.

Speaking at length on Tailenders, Anderson said he was sad and shocked to be told he was no longer required as a player at Old Trafford. He said: I am sad the way it ended with the club I supported as a kid, but now I have thought about it I am quite excited for the future. He added: I am always going to support Lancashire.

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I was born there, grew up watching them, had some of my most memorable days out with Dad watching them, got to play for them and captain the club, which is something most people dream about.