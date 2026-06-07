James Austin Johnson on Playing Donald Trump: 'I’m Scared of the President, But I Play His Charm'

Saturday Night Live comedian James Austin Johnson revealed how he prepares to play President Donald Trump and what he fears about his role. He spoke of his experience during a recent five-person panel at the Tribeca Film Festival, which featured the premiere of the new documentary Playing POTUS.

Saturday Night Live actor James Austin Johnson dished on what it's like getting into character to play Donald Trump and shared how he's scared of the president.

The comedian, 36, joined the popular sketch comedy series during its 47th season in 2021, where he started off as a featured player, impersonating both former President Joe Biden and Trump. Before him, actor Alec Baldwin, a frequent SNL host, would play Trump, but Johnson has since become widely recognized for sounding and looking practically identical to the commander-in-chief.

He spoke of his experience during a recent five-person panel at the Tribeca Film Festival, which featured the premiere of the new documentary Playing POTUS, Deadline reported





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