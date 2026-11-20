Singer James Blunt met the Royal Family following the Royal Variety Performance after legally changing his name to Ryan Bel Air upon his album reaching number one. This historic moment marks his first UK chart-topper in nearly two decades.

Singer and musician James Blunt, aged fifty-two, engaged in a unique audience with King Charles and Queen Camilla after the Royal Variety Charity's ninety-ninth show at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday night. The meeting occurred shortly after Blunt fulfilled a public pledge to legally alter his name after his latest musical release reached the top spot on the UK albums chart. During the greeting, the Queen addressed the singer as Ryan, acknowledging the recent legal change that had become a topic of widespread media interest.

Album Success Triggers Name Change

James Blunt had previously vowed to legally change his name if his new record, titled Airplane Mode, achieved the number one position. The album reached the summit of the Official Charts Company list, marking the singer's first UK number one album in nineteen years. To commemorate this milestone, Blunt shared a screenshot of a submission to change his name via deed poll, officially changing his name from James Hillier Blount to Ryan Bel Air. He performed his new song Circles during the event, where host Jason Manford introduced him as both James Blunt and Ryan Air.

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Conversation With The Monarchs

Following his performance and meeting with the Royal Family, Blunt discussed the interaction with reporters, noting that the Queen had spoken to him about his appearance on The Celebrity Traitors. He remarked that the Queen obviously knows him well, highlighting a personal connection during the audience. Blunt described his time on the reality show as a wonderful experience, largely due to the people he met, including the cast members from all walks of life. He had reached the final of the competition before being banished by winners Sebastian Bash Croft and Romesh Ranganathan.

Personal Reactions And Past Promises

Blunt admitted that he signed up for The Celebrity Traitors primarily to promote his new music, a strategy that appears to have been successful given the album's chart performance. When asked about the legitimacy of the name change, he winced and joked that his wife is not pleased with him, adding that she might change her name back to her maiden name. This is not the first time Blunt has made such a pledge; two years ago, he committed to changing his name to Blunty McBluntface if the twentieth anniversary re-release of Back To Bedlam reached number one, but the record landed at number seven, sparing him from that alteration.

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Historical Chart Context

The success of Airplane Mode represents a significant comeback for the English singer. His last album to achieve a UK number one was All The Lost Souls in twenty-seven, while his twenty-five release Back To Bedlam spent ten weeks at the summit of the charts. Blunt noted the achievement to reporters after the show, humorously mentioning that his mother had bought a lot of copies of the new album. The Royal Albert Hall event also featured performances by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, Desperate Housewives star Vanessa Williams, singer Sam Ryder, and Idina Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba from the musical Wicked.

Event Details And Other Performers

The Royal Variety Performance took place on Friday night, showcasing a diverse lineup of artists who later shook hands with Charles and Camilla following the event. The gathering highlighted the continued role of the Royal Family in supporting the performing arts and entertaining industry. Blunt's presence and subsequent name change added a layer of novelty to an evening that otherwise featured established stars and charitable performances. The event served as a platform for both promotion of new work and celebration of long-standing artistic careers within the UK entertainment landscape.