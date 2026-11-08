James Bond and Mamma Mia Props Go Under the Hammer at Living Props Auction

Iconic film and musical props from James Bond and Mamma Mia are being sold as Living Props closes its Iver Heath business after 35 years of service to major productions.

Props and set pieces from blockbuster films including James Bond and the musical Mamma Mia are set for auction on Monday following the closure of Living Props. The specialized business, located in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, has served the film industry for 35 years. Its inventory includes iconic items used in some of the world's most recognizable productions near Pinewood Studios.

Living Props Closure Details

Living Props was founded in 1991 by Brian Maslin and has since expanded under the leadership of his son Blake Maslin and partner Mick Lambert. The company is now liquidating its entire stock, which features props, statues, benches, selected plants, and specimen trees. Brian Maslin expressed sadness at leaving the business behind but noted that the team is exiting at the top of their game. The decision to close stems from a buyer's interest in the site and inconsistent work patterns described as coming in fits and starts.

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Mamma Mia Olive Tree Estimate

The Greek village set for Mamma Mia was recreated inside Pinewood Studios' famous 007 Stage, with a central olive tree positioned at the top of the village. This specific tree is estimated to fetch between £8,000 and £12,000 at the upcoming auction. The production designers requested large branches to allow the cast to dance underneath the canopy. Brian Maslin recalled that his team fitted metal girdles around the trunk to support additional branches and foliage, enabling both the dancing and lighting placement within the branches.

James Bond Norway Set Challenges

During the filming of the James Bond movie No Time to Die, the Living Props team was tasked with creating a house and garden on a frozen lake in Norway. The situation became difficult when the ice began to melt, causing the house to slip off the surface. To maintain the required winter setting, the team brought fresh snow down from the mountains by digger-load. This intervention helped preserve the visual integrity of the scene despite the unseasonal weather conditions in Norway.

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Die Another Day Cloud Trees

Three cloud-pruned yew trees originally purchased for the James Bond film Die Another Day are also part of the auction. Each tree is expected to fetch up to £9,000. Originally, a group of four trees was bought to stand on either side of imposing gates in a Japanese garden set. Blake Maslin recalled the scene where a hovercraft hurtled towards the two big doors flanked by these trees. These items highlight the physical craftsmanship that remains in demand despite technological shifts.

Industry Impact and Future Prospects

Brian Maslin acknowledged that AI and CGI will naturally make inroads into the film industry. However, he emphasized that actors still prefer working with physical props and scenery because they feel more at home with tangible environments. The auction serves as a final farewell to a business that provided tangible sets for decades. The event marks the end of an era for practical effects at this specific Iver Heath location.

Auction Inventory Overview

The auction includes a wide variety of items beyond the headline props. A rotunda used in the Bridget Jones's Diary films, made by Brian Maslin, is estimated to fetch between £2,000 and £4,000. The inventory represents the cumulative output of 35 years of work for major film and television productions. Collectors and productions can now acquire these pieces directly from the source.