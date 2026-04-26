James Bond Fans Face Extended Wait: 007's Return Delayed Until 2028

The next James Bond film is reportedly delayed until 2028, marking the longest gap in the franchise's history. Amazon MGM Studios is prioritizing quality with Denis Villeneuve directing and Steven Knight writing the script. Harris Dickinson is a leading contender to become the next 007.

James Bond enthusiasts are facing an extended wait for the next installment in the iconic film series. Reports indicate a potential release in spring 2028, which would mark the longest gap between Bond films in the franchise’s 64-year history – a staggering seven years since Daniel Craig ’s final outing in 2021’s *No Time To Die*.

While previous gaps existed, such as the six years between *Licence to Kill* and *GoldenEye*, this upcoming delay is unprecedented. The shift in timeline follows Amazon’s acquisition of MGM Studios, Bond’s parent company, in 2022 and the subsequent handover of creative control to Amazon MGM Studios after three decades under the Broccoli family’s stewardship. The current focus is on ensuring the next Bond film is a resounding success, prioritizing quality over speed.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve is set to helm the project, with Steven Knight of *Peaky Blinders* fame tasked with writing the script. Sources suggest Villeneuve is taking time to develop broad ideas for the story, and the scriptwriting process, including drafts and finalization, is expected to consume the entire summer. Pre-production is optimistically targeted for January 2027, with principal photography anticipated to run through the summer, followed by nine to twelve months of editing.

Amazon MGM Studios has been contacted for comment. This deliberate pace reflects a commitment to delivering a Bond film that meets the high expectations of fans and establishes a strong foundation for the future of the franchise. The search for the next James Bond continues to generate significant speculation. Actor Harris Dickinson has emerged as a frontrunner in the eyes of bookmakers, his odds improving from 9/1 to 8/5 in recent days.

He currently trails Callum Turner, who remains the favorite at 4/5. Other contenders include Jacob Elordi (5/1), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (6/1), and Theo James (10/1). Dickinson’s upcoming role as John Lennon in *The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event*, slated for release in 2028, adds to his profile.

This ambitious project, which has secured the rights from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison, boasts a stellar cast including Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, Aimee Lou Wood, Saoirse Ronan, Anna Sawai, and James Norton. The films will chronicle the Beatles’ journey from their early days in Liverpool to their global stardom and eventual breakup, offering a unique perspective through the eyes of each band member.

The extended wait for 007 is therefore coinciding with another major cinematic event featuring a beloved British icon





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