Jon Venables told Parole Board he should stay in prison as release bid rejected

Jon Venables, one of James Bulger's killers, will remain in prison after telling a Parole Board panel he was not seeking release during his latest review.

Jon Venables, one of the two boys who murdered two-year-old James Bulger in 1993, will remain in prison after telling a Parole Board panel he should stay behind bars.

Venables, now in his early 40s, accepted the need to undertake further offending work in custody and said he was not seeking release, according to a summary of the private hearing published today. The panel considered evidence from probation officers based in the prison and in the community, three psychologists, and a psychiatrist. All but one of those professionals concluded that he should remain in prison.

Also read Jon Venables Parole Bid Rejected as Board Deems Him Unsafe for Release

The summary said: At the outset of the hearing, Mr Venables submitted an opening statement to the effect that he accepted the need to undertake further offending work in custody and so was not seeking release. Venables tortured and murdered James Bulger in 1993 after he and Robert Thompson, both then aged 10, snatched the toddler from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside.

Advertisement

They led him out of the Strand shopping centre while his mother, Denise Fergus, was paying for shopping at a butchers. James body was found two days later. After a three-week trial at Preston Crown Court, Venables and Thompson were found guilty of murder. The names of both boys were released after their trial.

Venables Released with New Identity

In June 2001, Thompson and Venables were released on life licence and handed new identities. A court injunction prevented their new identities from ever being revealed. While Thompson, now in his early 40s, has maintained a quiet, anonymous life since his release and has not reoffended, Venables has repeatedly reoffended and been returned to police custody. In February 2010, he was recalled to prison after indecent images of children were found on his computer.

He was once again freed in August 2013 - with a second new identity - and then called back in November 2017 for the same offence. Venables was then given a 40-month sentence in July 2017 after more images were found, as well as a prohibited manual. He has sought parole on several occasions, including in September 2020, 2023, and during various hearings, but they have been rejected, with panels ruling that he still poses a risk.

In the latest review, a victim personal statement which clearly conveyed the devastating impact of Mr Venables crime and the impact of his offending was heard by the panel. Panel members found there were concerns about how well Venables would work with probation staff were he to be released and how open and honest he would be in supervision. They said there was a need for further work in custody to address his sexual interests.

Advertisement

Parole Board Rejects Release

The summary went on: Mr Venables articulated his protracted and extreme remorse for his crime. Professionals assessed this to be genuine and sincere. Panel members decided that they were not satisfied that Mr Venables was suitable for release. The decision means he will remain behind bars for now.

Venables lost his latest bid for freedom after the private hearing. This followed a summary of the panel findings published today. Venables had acknowledged he should stay in prison, telling parole staff he was not seeking release.