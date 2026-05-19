James Bulger's mother urges Labour to reconsider age of criminal responsibility review

Denise Fergus, the mother of murdered toddler James Bulger, expressed her opposition to the proposed review on youth justice that aims to raise the minimum age for prosecution to 12. She highlighted the injustices faced by Venables and Thompson, who were released at the age of 18 after committing a severe crime.

The mother of murdered toddler James Bulger has urged Labour to rethink after the review on youth justice , proposed increasing the minimum age for prosecution to 12.

Denise Fergus, James's mother, expressed her concerns as she has seen children capable of committing adult crimes. She emphasized that adults convicted of crimes should be tried in adult courts. Venables and Thompson, the murderers, were released at the age of 18, which led Fergus to oppose raising the age of criminal responsibility. She also raised concern about allowing children to run rampant with no fear of prosecution





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James Bulger Age Of Criminal Responsibility Youth Justice Penal Reform

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