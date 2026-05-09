James Charles Apologizes for Harsh Response to Spirit Airlines Employee's GoFundMe Request

Influencer James Charles has apologized for his harsh response to a Spirit Airlines employee who asked for help after losing her job. The video has sparked widespread backlash from fans who have called him 'entitled', 'elitist' and 'out of touch'.

Influencer James Charles has found himself in hot water after a controversial TikTok rant targeting a woman who allegedly lost her job at Spirit Airlines .

The budget airline shut down all operations last week, leaving 17,000 employees out of work. One of them reportedly sent Charles a message with a GoFundMe link, asking for a donation after losing her job. The beauty influencer responded with a now-deleted video on his social media, blasting the woman as a ‘lazy piece of s*** and mocking her request for help.

The video has since been removed, but screen-recordings are circulating online, sparking widespread backlash from fans who have slammed Charles for his harsh response, calling him 'entitled', 'elitist' and 'out of touch'. Charles returned on Saturday with an apology video following the backlash





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James Charles Tiktok Spirit Airlines Gofundme Apology Backlash

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