James Charles Apology for Spirit Airlines Worker Mockery

James Charles, a millionaire beauty influencer, issued a groveling apology after mocking a laid-off Spirit Airlines worker on a since-deleted TikTok video.

James Charles issued a groveling apology after receiving fierce backlash over a now-deleted video of him mocking a laid-off Spirit Airlines worker after she reached out to him for financial help.

The influencer, 26, who is worth a reported $22 million, returned to TikTok on Friday to address the online fury. He called out his own 'privilege' while admitting the video, where he called the former Spirit Airlines employee a 'lazy sh**,' was incredibly 'rude' and uncalled for.

'This video was f****** stupid,' he began. 'It was rude, it was obnoxious, it was privileged, and most importantly, it was completely f****** unnecessary,' he told his 2.8 million followers. 'It was obnoxious, and I shamed her for asking for help in a situation where she was clearly really struggling, and this could have been her absolute last resort,' he said.

The media personality added that when he first came across the DM from the former Spirit Airlines employee, he 'absolutely had the choice to ignore it and say absolutely nothing at all and move on with my day.





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James Charles Tiktok Video Spirit Airlines Worker Apology Mocking Lazy Sh**

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