James Charles Sentenced To 12 Years For £2m Watch And Jewellery Fraud Scam

James Charles received a 12-year prison sentence for stealing over £2 million from 20+ victims through fraudulent watch and jewellery sales. Learn about the court proceedings and victim impact.

James Charles, a 49-year-old fraudster, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for orchestrating a complex scam involving over £2 million in stolen valuables. The judge at Southwark Crown Court handed down the significant custodial term after Charles pleaded guilty to four counts of fraudulent trading. This sentence accounts for his extensive criminal history and the severe emotional and financial damage inflicted upon more than 20 victims across the United Kingdom.

Details Of The £2 Million Scam Mechanism

The court heard that Charles operated through his companies, Olympia Mayfair and National Gold Buyers, to convince victims to hand over expensive items. He promised to sell heirlooms and luxury goods for a commission, but instead kept the cash for himself without returning the goods or their full value. Judge Martin Griffith highlighted that over a seven-year period, Charles took goods worth over £2 million and sold them almost immediately for less than their valuation.

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Charles would either travel to the homes of his victims or entertain them in temporarily rented London offices to lend credibility to his fraudulent enterprise. Despite telling a myriad of lies to justify the delays and missing funds, he continued to deceive customers until he was eventually arrested by Sussex Police. The judge noted that Charles had a way with words that lulled victims into trusting him, allowing him to fob them off with tales and excuses.

Victim Impact And Previous Criminal Convictions

The emotional toll on the victims was described as devastating, with some losing their life savings and others experiencing broken marriages. One 77-year-old pensioner lost gold coins they had saved for their retirement, while another victim stated that the offence had completely consumed their life. A female victim approaching ninety years old was also conned, and another elderly person described feeling overwhelmed by disbelief and embarrassment after being duped in their home.

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Charles has a long history of similar offences, having previously served prison sentences under the name Jamie Goatley. He was convicted of conning an elderly woman out of antique furniture in July 1999 and imprisoned for theft in 2004. He received six years in prison in 2013 for theft and fraud, and as recently as May last year, he gave the name Jamie Goatley to police when arrested for driving a Mercedes while under the influence of cocaine.

The scale of the theft included high-value items such as Patek Philippe and Rolex watches, expensive designer handbags, and a £107,000 gold bar. After his previous arrest, Charles opened two further companies, Kingsley & Co and Richmond & Sterling, which led to additional people becoming victims of his schemes. The court considered two further offences of fraudulent trading and one count of fraud by false representation in addition to the four main counts.

Legal Defences And Upcoming Disqualification Orders

Paul Lazarus, representing Charles, told the court that his client was at an extremely low ebb in his life and had expressed remorse. Charles wrote a letter to the judge claiming that learning difficulties and dyslexia had set him on the wrong path in life, leading to poor decisions. However, Prosecutor Anthony Hucklesby emphasized that Charles had changed his name by deed poll on September 14, 2023, indicating a calculated effort to obscure his identity.

Judge Martin Griffith stated that Charles's previous convictions were a serious aggravating factor and that he is a practiced fraudster. Charles will have to serve at least half of the sentence in custody. On the day of his release, he will also be subject to a ten-year company disqualification order, preventing him from acting as a director or being involved in the management of any company.