James Cleverly has secured the Conservative Party nomination for London Mayor with 86 percent of the vote, defeating two other candidates. He will not seek reselection as an MP and is all in for the 2028 race.

James Cleverly has secured the Conservative Party nomination for London Mayor with 86 percent of the vote in a ballot of London Conservative members. The former foreign secretary and home secretary defeated two other shortlisted candidates in the first round.

The next election for London mayor will take place in 2028. Sir James said he is all in for the race and will not be seeking reselection as an MP. He previously stood down from his position in the Shadow cabinet to devote his full attention to the mayoral bid. He described London as important enough to warrant such a complete focus.

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Cleverly Wins Conservative Nomination

The other shortlisted candidates were Westminster councillor Festus Akinbusoye and former parliamentary candidate Sara Gezdari. Cleverly's ability to secure the nomination in the first round suggests his profile and experience were viewed favorably compared to these competitors. Cleverly brings extensive experience to the mayoral race, having served as foreign secretary and home secretary in the last Conservative government. He ran unsuccessfully against Kemi Badenoch for the party leadership in 2024.

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After that contest, he joined her shadow cabinet but eventually resigned to pursue the mayoral nomination full-time. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch congratulated Sir James. Posting on social media, she said: Under Sadiq Khan, our capital has been in decline and Khan and Labour are to blame. It is time for change.

It is time to build a city we are proud of again. It is time for James Cleverly. In his campaign message, Cleverly said: People are leaving London, or not choosing to come here in the first place, businesses, job creators, families leaving London, and by the time of the election in 2028, Khan will have been mayor for 12 years, and those two things are related. The problems London faces are the symptoms.

Criticism Of Sadiq Khan Leadership

Khan is the cause. He added: When I ask Londoners, do you feel safe walking home at night? The answer is no. It is shameful, it is a failure, and it is not just crime. We have had the worst period of house building since the Second World War and only the highest-earning Londoners can afford the cheapest houses in London.

Cleverly has also accused Andy Burnham of waging a war on London. He has said Brexit has been good for London and has criticized the Prime Minister for re-opening a divisive row on EU membership. It is not yet clear who James Cleverly will face in the 2028 mayoral contest. The Labour Party's Lord Khan has yet to announce whether he will seek an unprecedented fourth term in City Hall.

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Focus Shifts To General Campaign

This uncertainty remains a key variable in the pre-election landscape. The potential for a rematch between Cleverly and Khan adds significant interest to the upcoming election cycle. The Conservative selection process is now complete, leaving the party with a unified candidate. The focus will shift toward campaigning and addressing the concerns of London voters across the capital.

With the nomination secured, James Cleverly can now begin the long process of building a platform that appeals to the diverse electorate of London. The coming months will reveal how the Conservative strategy evolves in preparation for the vote.