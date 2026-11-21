James Cleverly secures approximately 80 percent of the vote to represent the Conservative Party in the 2028 London mayoral election, replacing Sadiq Khan amid concerns over crime and housing.

James Cleverly has been selected as the Conservative Party candidate for the 2028 London mayoral election, receiving approximately 80 percent of the votes from London party members. This decisive victory positions Cleverly to challenge the current mayor, Sadiq Khan, in the upcoming city hall race. The selection marks a significant moment for the party as it seeks to regain control of the capital after years of Labour leadership. Voters across the party have expressed strong support for Cleverly, viewing him as the most qualified contender available. This outcome effectively ends any uncertainty regarding the Conservative nomination for the highest office in London. The result signals a unified front within the Tory ranks as they prepare for the next major political battle in the UK capital.

Cleverly Political Experience and Background

James Cleverly brings extensive experience to the mayoral race, having served as both Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary. His political career includes a tenure as party chairman, which adds to his credibility among Conservative supporters. Unlike many candidates, Cleverly has deep personal roots in London, having grown up in the city and attended university there. He joined the Army in London and developed his rugby skills in the areas of Bexley and Bromley. Furthermore, he served for eight years in the previous Conservative mayoralty, giving him direct experience with the responsibilities of the role. This combination of national cabinet experience and local connection makes him a unique figure in the current political landscape. His background suggests a thorough understanding of both local governance and national policy implications.

Also read Sir James Cleverly Wins Tory Nomination to Challenge Sadiq Khan for London Mayor

Boris Johnson Critiques Sadiq Khan Governance

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been vocal in his criticism of Sadiq Khan's administration, describing the current mayoralty as woke, sulky, and torpid. Johnson argues that Khan's leadership has eroded London's status as the best place to live and work globally. He points to specific failures in crime reduction and housing development as evidence of ineffective governance. According to Johnson, the current government has allowed false narratives about safety to spread internationally, potentially harming investment. He recalls being asked by the Foreign Office to correct misconceptions about crime rates when speaking abroad. These comments highlight the intense political divide and the stakes involved in the upcoming mayoral election. The former prime minister views the transition as a necessary correction to recent political trends.

Crime Statistics and Policy Disputes

Crime rates in London have risen significantly during Khan's tenure, with overall crime increasing by about 26 percent since the previous Conservative administration. Knife crime has been particularly high, with 10,017 robberies involving a knife recorded in the 2024-25 period. This figure is double the number of such incidents in 2016, which was the final year of the previous Conservative mayoralty. Johnson asserts that these statistics reflect political choices made by Khan, who has allegedly kowtowed to lobby groups opposing stop-and-search tactics. He contrasts this with the previous administration, which provided political cover for police to target gangs, resulting in a 20 percent cut in crime. These diverging approaches to public safety remain a central point of contention in the debate over London's future direction. The data suggests a sharp increase in violent crime under the current mayor.

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Housing Crisis and Infrastructure Failures

The housing market in London has suffered under Khan's leadership, with house prices falling and affordable home construction declining. Johnson claims that the mayor failed to utilize the economic downturn to build more affordable housing, resulting in fewer homes being completed each year compared to the previous Conservative term. Ideological decisions, such as imposing unrealistic social rent quotas on developers, are cited as reasons for stalled projects. The lack of dynamism in delivering transport infrastructure is also blamed for the housing shortage. During the previous administration, significant regeneration projects were funded due to upgraded tube lines and crossrail extensions. Sites such as Vauxhall, King's Cross, and the Royal Docks were transformed through these infrastructure investments. The current stagnation contrasts sharply with the active development seen in the earlier years of Conservative governance.

Future Implications for London

As James Cleverly prepares for the 2028 election, the focus shifts to how he can address the issues raised by his critics. The Conservative Party believes Cleverly is the right man at the right time to restore London's global standing. His campaign is likely to emphasize crime reduction, housing delivery, and infrastructure development. Sadiq Khan's administration will need to defend its record against these accusations in the coming months. The outcome of the election will have profound implications for the city's economy, safety, and quality of life. Londoners will look to Cleverly for a return to the policies that Johnson describes as successful. The political battle for City Hall is now firmly underway with a clear frontrunner emerging from the Conservative ranks.