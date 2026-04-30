James Comey Surrenders to Federal Authorities Amid Threats Against President Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey faces federal charges for allegedly threatening President Donald Trump in an Instagram post. The case has sparked debates about political motivations and the independence of the Justice Department.

Former FBI Director James Comey surrendered to federal authorities on Wednesday, facing serious charges related to an Instagram post that allegedly threatened President Donald Trump 's life.

The charges, filed in the Eastern District of Virginia, include threatening the President and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. Comey, dressed in a dark suit, entered and exited the Alexandria courthouse through a side door reserved for criminal defendants, remaining silent throughout the proceedings. Judge William Fitzpatrick allowed Comey to leave without imposing any conditions on his release, and the former FBI director did not enter a plea during the hearing.

Comey has maintained his innocence, stating in a video message on Substack, 'I'm still innocent, I'm still not afraid, and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary, so let's go.

' His legal team plans to challenge the prosecution, accusing the Department of Justice of acting at the President's behest in a selective and vindictive manner. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who announced the charges, denied any direct involvement from Trump, though the timing of the indictment has raised eyebrows. The case stems from a May Instagram post by Comey, featuring seashells arranged to spell '8647,' a phrase interpreted by Trump's allies as a veiled assassination threat.

The number '86' is slang for removing or killing someone, while '47' refers to Trump's position as the 47th President. Comey initially captioned the post, 'Cool shell formation on my beach walk,' but later deleted it and apologized. Trump's allies, including then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, condemned the post, with Noem stating that the Secret Service would investigate. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard called for Comey to be 'put behind bars for this,' expressing concern for Trump's safety.

The Justice Department alleges that Comey 'knowingly and willfully' made threats against the President's life and transmitted them via social media. Blanche emphasized the gravity of the charges at a press conference, stating, 'You cannot threaten to kill the President of the United States. Full stop.

' Secret Service agents conducted an extensive interview with Comey following the post. This is not the first legal trouble for Comey. Last fall, he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Virginia on charges of making a false statement to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding, related to his 2020 Senate Judiciary Committee testimony.

However, a federal judge dismissed that indictment in November, ruling that the prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, had been unlawfully appointed. The revival of the seashells investigation under Blanche, who replaced Pam Bondi after Trump fired her for not aggressively pursuing his perceived enemies, has fueled speculation about political motivations. Bondi had initially dropped the investigation, but it was reignited in recent months, according to the New York Times.

Blanche, a former personal attorney for Trump, appears to be leading efforts to target the President's political adversaries. Comey's tenure as FBI director was marked by his investigation into alleged Russian collusion with the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, which ended with his firing by Trump in 2017. He remains a vocal critic of the President, frequently appearing on network television to voice his opposition.

The case against Comey is part of a broader pattern of legal actions against Trump's critics, raising questions about the independence of the Justice Department under his administration





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