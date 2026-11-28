Anglia Ruskin University researcher James David Raven argues that the UK's Be Ready campaign must include a family crisis plan to ensure safety during emergencies.

The United Kingdom Government has launched its new Be Ready campaign to instruct citizens to maintain essential supplies in the event of emergencies, such as power outages or severe weather conditions. However, James David Raven, a doctoral researcher at Anglia Ruskin University, contends that this official advice overlooks a critical component alongside food, water, and medicine. He emphasizes that possessing a detailed family crisis plan is equally vital for ensuring safety when communication networks fail during a disaster.

James David Raven Critiques Be Ready Strategy

Raven argues that the current Be Ready guide functions effectively as a mere shopping list rather than a comprehensive survival strategy. He explains that the document fails to address necessary behaviors or specific actions required during a crisis. Consequently, the guide is missing a firm, agreed-upon plan that is just as important as stockpiled tins and bottles. Without this strategic foresight, families may struggle to coordinate effectively when traditional communication methods become unavailable.

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Implementing Common Knowledge for Safety

To address this gap, Raven proposes the establishment of common knowledge within households, similar to arrangements made at busy theme parks or music festivals. He suggests that families should pre-arrange rules, such as meeting at a specific entrance if separated, to ensure everyone knows where to go. This concept ensures that each member of the group knows that others also know the plan, eliminating guesswork and confusion during high-stress situations.

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Critical Elements of a Family Crisis Plan

A robust crisis plan must include designated meeting places and times, with home as the primary location and a walkable, low-power fallback site like a community building. Families should also agree on fixed phone times, such as turning devices on for ten minutes every three hours at midday, 3 pm, and 6 pm, to conserve battery life. Additionally, parents must determine who will collect children from schools to prevent both or neither from arriving, and all points should be written down and stored securely.

James David Raven Urges Immediate Family Action

Raven concludes that while tangible supplies are essential, common knowledge is what makes a plan functional when stress and confusion peak during a disaster. He pleads with citizens to sit down with their families this week to agree on these essential plans. By stocking up on shared understanding alongside physical goods, households can better navigate emergencies where phones and internet services are not accessible.