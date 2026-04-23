Celtic legend James Forrest has extended his stay at Parkhead with a new one-year contract, while former teammate Adam Idah has publicly congratulated him on the deal. The news comes amid debate over Celtic's striker situation following Idah's departure.

James Forrest , a celebrated figure at Celtic Football Club, has secured his future with the Scottish Premiership giants by signing a new one-year contract extension .

The agreement ensures the 34-year-old will remain at Parkhead until the summer of 2025, extending a remarkable career with the club where he has become its most decorated player. Forrest’s previous contract was set to expire at the conclusion of the current season, leading to speculation about his future.

However, both the player and the club have demonstrated a mutual desire to continue their association, solidifying Forrest’s legacy within Celtic’s storied history. This extension provides Forrest with the opportunity to potentially add a 27th major trophy to his impressive collection, as Celtic currently compete for Premiership glory. The news of Forrest’s contract renewal has been met with positive reactions from within the Celtic community, including a congratulatory message from former teammate Adam Idah.

Idah, who currently plays for Swansea City after a transfer from Celtic last summer, publicly acknowledged the announcement on Instagram, expressing his support for Forrest with a series of heart-eyes emojis. While Idah’s move to Swansea hasn’t yielded the same prolific goal-scoring form he displayed at Celtic – he has four goals in 25 appearances compared to his 20 goals in 53 games for the Hoops – he clearly maintains a strong rapport with his former colleagues.

Forrest, despite facing challenges in consistently impacting Celtic’s starting eleven this season, showcased his value with an assist in the recent 6-2 Scottish Cup semi-final victory over St Mirren, demonstrating his continued ability to contribute to the team’s success. The pair shared the pitch on 38 occasions, combining for two goals during their time together at Celtic, a period Idah now fondly remembers.

Celtic’s decision to sell Idah last summer for around £6 million is now being viewed by some as a potential misstep, particularly given the struggles of the strikers brought in to replace him. While the club recouped a significant portion of their investment, with reports suggesting around £9 million was spent on replacements, the new signings – Kelechi Iheanacho, Tomas Cvancara, Daizen Maeda, and Junior Adamu – have collectively failed to replicate Idah’s goal-scoring output.

Idah’s overall record for Celtic across two spells at the club stands at an impressive 29 goals in 76 games. This contrast highlights the difficulty in finding a direct replacement for a player who consistently delivered goals. The situation prompts a discussion about the club’s transfer strategy and whether prioritizing financial gain over long-term squad stability was the correct approach.

The extension of James Forrest’s contract, however, represents a different kind of investment – one in experience, loyalty, and a proven track record of success, offering a valuable asset as Celtic pursue further silverware





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