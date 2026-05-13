James Franco at Cannes Film Festival: Returning After Years of Silence, Addressing Sexual Harassment Allegations

James Franco, the actor best known for his roles in Spider-Man, Pineapple Express, and 127 Hours, resurfaced at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in France. Seven years after his Hollywood career was derailed due to sexual misconduct allegations, Franc attended with his younger girlfriend Izabel Pakzad. The Electric Kiss was the film they attended, the opening night screening. The article discusses Franco's comeback, his friendship with Seth Rogen and his journey back into the spotlight.

James Franco joined the star-studded crowd at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday, seven years after his Hollywood career was derailed following sexual misconduct allegations .

He attended with his younger girlfriend Izabel Pakzad. Franco wore a classic black suit paired with a bowtie and black sunglasses, while Pakzad cut a stylish figure in a long silk black dress with a leg slit. The pair were on the red carpet for the opening night screening of The Electric Kiss. They have been dating since 2017 and Franco's return to the event comes after his previous appearances in 2024 and 2025.

Franco has faced allegations of sexual misconduct from five students that attended his film school, Studio 4, while facing controversies with actor Seth Rogen and his struggles with addiction





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James Franco Sexual Misconduct Allegations Cannes Film Festival Seth Rogen Pineapple Express Spider-Man 127 Hours Izabel Pakzad The Deuce Kartheiser The Electric Kiss Sex Addictions Compromise With Students

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