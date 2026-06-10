James Handy Final Film Shelved After Actor's Fatal Stabbing

The action movie Kickback, V, starring James Handy, has been canceled following the actor's murder. The film was in pre-production and facing funding issues before Handy's death sealed its fate. Producers and colleagues remember Handy as a kind and supportive figure in Hollywood.

Veteran actor James Handy , known for his roles in Jumanji and Top Gun: Maverick, has died at 81 after being fatally stabbed at his home in Tarzana , California.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when police responded to a 911 call from his girlfriend's son, Michael Gledhill, who allegedly stated, 'I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.

' Handy was found unconscious in his front yard with a stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Gledhill, 44, who lived at the residence, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held on a $2 million bond. His mother, Wendy Gledhill, claims her son suffers from schizophrenia and had stopped taking his medication before the attack. Neighbors reported hearing arguments overnight, and one suggested Gledhill had been experiencing delusions.

The case echoes a similar incident involving filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, allegedly attacked by their son in the same area. Handy's final film, an action movie titled Kickback, V, has been shelved following his death. Writer and producer Heidi Anderson-Swan confirmed the project, already struggling with funding during pre-production, would not move forward. She described Handy as one of the sweetest people in Hollywood and credited him with mentoring her early in her career.

The film's plot centered on teen nerds learning self-defense to confront bullies and uncover a city-wide corruption scandal. With Handy's passing, the production has been halted indefinitely. Handy, born in New York City, began his screen career in 1977 with a role on ABC's Ryan's Hope and the film Taps. Over his decades-long career, he appeared in numerous notable films and television series, becoming a familiar face in Hollywood.

His agent, Pam Ellis-Evenas, expressed profound sadness over his death, confirming the victim was the actor. As the community processes this tragedy, details about a potential motive remain unclear, though mental health concerns have been raised by the suspect's family. The investigation continues as Handy's fans and colleagues mourn the loss of a respected performer





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James Handy Kickback V Michael Gledhill Stabbing Murder Tarzana Heidi Anderson-Swan Top Gun Maverick Jumanji Schizophrenia

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Veteran Actor James Handy Stabbed to Death in Front Yard by Girlfriend's Son Suffering from SchizophreniaJames Handy, an 81-year-old veteran character actor, was stabbed to death in the front yard of his home in Tarzana, Los Angeles, by his girlfriend's son, Michael Gledhill, who suffers from schizophrenia and had stopped taking his medication. The police have taken Gledhill into custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

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