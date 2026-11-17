James Jordan issued an apology for calling a Strictly routine sexual but stood by his views, sparking debate about family entertainment standards and double standards.

James Jordan has publicly issued an apology following intense viewer backlash regarding his commentary on a male dance performance during Sunday night's episode of Strictly Come Dancing. The 48-year-old former professional dancer faced immediate criticism after he described the routine as involving two men dancing sexually with each other on a family television programme.

Context of the Controversial Critique

The controversy centered on a performance by Vito Coppola, aged 34, and Carlos Gu, aged 33, set to the song Can't Get You Out of My Head by Kylie Minogue. The routine depicted a romantic fantasy narrative, beginning with Coppola reading a book at a bus stop before transitioning into a mythical world alongside Gu, who portrayed the protagonist from the novel.

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Jordan took to the social media platform X to express his dissatisfaction with the performance, writing that the pro dance appeared less about dancing and more about the two men dancing sexually with each other. He questioned whether this interpretation aligned with the brief for a show broadcast on a family channel. This initial post triggered a flood of negative responses from viewers who defended the choreography.

Public Reaction and Defense of Opinion

Fans and viewers strongly disagreed with Jordan's assessment, describing the performance as a beautiful and powerful expression of connection rather than something sexual. One viewer responded by stating it was a brilliant emotive dance, noting that men dancing together has a long history prior to modern cultural shifts. Another fan criticized Jordan for being self-absorbed and failing to appreciate the artistic quality of the routine.

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In response to the criticism, Jordan took to Instagram on Monday to address the situation. He stated he wanted to apologize for any upset his post may have caused, clarifying that his intention was never to offend anyone. He acknowledged that people hold different perspectives and that he respects their right to disagree with his viewpoint.

Questions of Double Standards

Despite offering an apology for the offense caused, Jordan insisted that he still stands by his original views. He emphasized that everyone is entitled to their own opinions, even when those opinions cause disagreement or offense. He argued that society should allow people to disagree without questioning each other's right to speak, promoting a mutual respect for differing opinions.

Jordan further defended his stance by questioning potential double standards in public reaction. He posed a rhetorical question asking if the public reaction would have been the same if two women had danced sexually with each other in the same setting while wearing hardly any clothes. He suggested that not everything perceived as provocative should be automatically labeled as progressive.

Personal Life Amidst Professional Scrutiny

This public dispute arises during a turbulent period for Jordan personally, as he and his wife Ola have recently announced their divorce after 22 years of marriage. Last week, reports emerged alleging that Jordan had an affair with Russian ballroom professional Polina Mayer, aged 34. Ola subsequently gave a tell-all interview confirming her worst fears about the breakdown of their marriage.

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On Friday, Jordan appeared on the Jeremy Vine show to address the allegations. He denied having an affair, calling the narrative being pushed by the press incorrect. He explained that he had grown closer to someone since moving out in June but maintained that the story of an affair was false. He expressed frustration that speaking out made him look defensive while silence made him look guilty.

Impact on Viewer Trust and Future Episodes

The incident highlights the ongoing tension between professional dancers' personal freedoms and their public responsibility on family-oriented entertainment programmes. Viewers expect content that adheres to certain standards of propriety, especially when high-profile professionals are involved. The debate over the Coppola and Gu routine underscores how interpretations of artistic expression can vary significantly across different audience demographics.

As Strictly Come Dancing continues its broadcast schedule, the focus remains on how such controversies might influence viewer engagement and the perceived appropriateness of future routines. The show's producers and the BBC will likely monitor the audience reaction closely to ensure the programme maintains its appeal to a broad family audience. Meanwhile, Jordan continues to navigate his personal life changes while remaining a prominent figure in the dance community.