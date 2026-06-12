James Kennedy and Pregnant Girlfriend Jordan Meyers Make Red Carpet Debut

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy and his pregnant girlfriend Jordan Meyers made their red carpet debut at The Vanderpump Hotel grand opening in Las Vegas, just hours after confirming their shock baby news.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy and his pregnant girlfriend Jordan Meyers made their red carpet debut at The Vanderpump Hotel grand opening in Las Vegas, just hours after confirming their shock baby news.

Kennedy, 34, who has been dating Meyers, 23, for eight months, cradled her bump as they posed for photos together. Meyers, who is four months pregnant, displayed her bump in a shimmering sequin dress as she embraced Kennedy, who looked dapper in a black suit. The couple's whirlwind romance comes 17 months after Kennedy's split from Ally Lewber, with whom he had a two-year relationship and a highly-publicized arrest.

Lewber, who recently appeared on Netflix show Perfect Match, told Tudum she was 'shocked' by Kennedy's baby joy, but added that she wasn't surprised by his quick move to start a new family.

'I didn't know he had a girlfriend. Well, I was shocked originally, but not really at the same time. We know he moves quickly, and he always wanted to be a dad,' she said. Kennedy and Meyers confirmed their relationship and Meyers's pregnancy in a statement obtained by People.

'We are thrilled to share that Jordan and I are expecting our first child together,' Kennedy said. 'We have previously kept our relationship out of the public eye, and this is the first time we're sharing it publicly. We wanted to keep things personal while we were building our relationship together, and we've shared this news privately with close friends and family for some time now.

' Meyers said she felt an instantaneous 'spark' with Kennedy when they met. 'The second I met James, we instantly felt such a strong spark between us,' she said. Meyers, who is four months pregnant, displayed her bump in a shimmering sequin dress as she posed with Kennedy, who looked dapper in a black suit. Kennedy called the pregnancy a 'grounding' moment for them.

'It's been a grounding and exciting part of our lives, and we're looking forward to everything ahead. As we get ready to welcome our baby, we're focused on embracing all of the joy, growth, and change that comes with becoming parents,' he said. The baby news comes less than two years after Kennedy found himself embroiled in controversy, including a highly-publicized arrest on suspicion of domestic violence following an argument with Lewber over his drinking.

The couple split up shortly after the arrest and Lewber declined to press charges. Kennedy has since focused on his sobriety journey, stating 'I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life.

' He added, 'I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones. Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me.

' Lewber later described Kennedy's arrest as 'a wake-up call. ' According to the astrologer, they had been arguing that evening about Kennedy's drinking, which had been an ongoing issue in their relationship. 'I don't know who called the cops, but the cops showed up. They assessed the situation, and I was not hurt physically.

Emotionally, yes. But yeah, that's kind of how that night played out, unfortunately,' she said.

'I never was physically hurt and I never felt unsafe,' she explained about their relationship dynamics. 'I think it was more just walking on eggshells and feeling anxious about, when is his next blow-up going to be? And I didn't even realize this really until I was out of the house for a while, but just how my nervous system just feels normal again. It was always kind of anxious of making sure that he doesn't get upset.

Monitoring someone's behavior is not healthy, and it's not fair to the other person,' she added





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