James Lyons hails Northern Ireland debut and embraces Aberdeen rebuild under Stephen Robinson

James Lyons describes his international debut as a career highlight and outlines his role in Aberdeen's squad overhaul led by Stephen Robinson, focusing on increased physicality and British core players.

James Lyons reflected on his international debut for Northern Ireland as a career‑defining moment, describing the experience of stepping onto the pitch at Windsor Park as the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition.

The 23‑year‑old midfielder said he felt immense pride representing his country and that the match against Italy, despite a narrow defeat, offered valuable lessons that would enhance his performances at club level. He highlighted the guidance he received from senior figures in the national set‑up, noting that conversations with manager Michael O'Neill and former player‑coach Diarmuid O'Carroll helped him understand the expectations of the senior squad and motivated him to strive for regular selection.

Lyons also spoke about his recent move to Aberdeen, emphasizing his desire to work hard under the direction of fellow Northern Irishman Stephen Robinson. The pair's shared background, including Robinson's previous collaborations with O'Neill and O'Carroll at Motherwell and St Mirren, created a familiar environment that eased Lyons' transition to the Scottish Premiership. He thanked his family for their support and praised the coaching staff for their professionalism, describing the club's current rebuilding phase as an exciting challenge.

Aberdeen, still reeling from their early exit in the Scottish Cup last season, have embarked on a significant squad overhaul aimed at restoring competitiveness and securing their place in the top tier. Robinson's recruitment strategy focuses on injecting physicality and British grit into a side that previously relied heavily on project players.

To that end, the manager has secured the signings of Lyons and fellow Scottish international Lewis Mayo from Kilmarnock, English defender Dan Happe from Leyton Orient, and Austrian midfielder Alexander Briedl. A further addition is pending, with talks underway for the acquisition of midfielder Connor Ronan from the Colorado Rapids once the transfer window opens. The revamped squad will commence pre‑season preparations next week, beginning with training sessions at Cormack Park before relocating to Aberdeen's European training base.

The emphasis will be on building cohesion, improving fitness, and integrating the new arrivals into Robinson's vision of a more robust, physically dominant team capable of challenging for honours in the Scottish Premiership





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James Lyons Northern Ireland Aberdeen Stephen Robinson Scottish Premiership

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